Gisele Bündchen is Finally 'Back to Herself' After Divorcing Tom Brady, Spills Source: 'She's Really Happy'
Living her best life. Gisele Bündchen is only looking at what lies ahead now that she divorced Tom Brady.
Aside from looking better than ever upon her solo return to the Met Gala, where she stunned in a mesmerizing white silk tulle Chanel gown, an insider recently spilled that she is also feeling better than ever.
"She's back to herself, she's good, she's happy, she's doing lots of good things," the source told a news outlet after the supermodel walked the red carpet sans her former partner on Monday night, May 1.
Explaining that "She's back to work," they elaborated: "[When she was with Tom,] she was just focusing on being a mom. With all their moves [because he changed teams] and everything, you have to be in mom mode."
"She's really happy just enjoying her new chapter," the insider concluded.
The former Victoria's Secret Angel graced the star-studded gala looking like a real-life angel, with her completing her eye-catching number with a cape embellished with feathers. Showing off her modeling skills, the mother-of-two smized for the cameras and twirled around, allowing the cape to go into full effect.
The last time Bündchen walked the carpet solo was back in 2006, the year she met Brady. Ever since their 2008 debut at the Met Gala, Bündchen and the retired NFL pro — who wed the following year — have attended the swanky annual fashion-showcase event together up until 2019.
Before news of their split grabbed headlines in October 2022, with the former flames releasing complimentary statements at the time addressing their divorce, Bündchen hinted that she was ready for a new chapter in her life.
“I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do," she said in an interview published in September 2022, one month after rumors of trouble in paradise began.
Acknowledging that she feels "very fulfilled" as a mother and wife, Bündchen declared at the time: "now it’s going to be my turn."
As she entered her new single era, a source told an outlet in January that Bündchen was "starting over in a good frame of mind" and that she felt "confident, strong and better than she has in a long, long time."
"She knows she made the right decision in her life, and is focused on her career and her kids," they added of the Brazilian model, who shares son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
