Throwing Shade? Gisele Bündchen Reacts To Telling Post About Bad Partners
Gisele Bünchden seems to be airing out her and Tom Brady's dirty laundry.
The supermodel very publicly hinted at the couple's marital woes with a telling Instagram comment on Tuesday, October 11.
Author and former Hindu monk Jay Shetty took to the social media platform to share a quote he said about love that read, "You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again."
He added in the caption of the post, "Love is a daily effort. Some days it may come easier than others and that’s OK, but what should always stay consistent is the respect and admiration you have for your partner's values and goals ."
Not only did Bündchen show she agreed with the life coach's message about a partner's values by liking the post, but she also took to the comments section to drop a praying hands emoji.
OK! recently learned Bünchden and Brady — who share son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9 — hired divorce attorneys as their 13-year marriage appears to crumble. Brady also has a 15-year-old son, Jack, with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
News of trouble in paradise for the two — who wed in February 2009 — first broke when Brady missed out on several days of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' training camp, with sources spilling in September that the NFL pro and the former Victoria's Secret Angel had an epic fight over his unwillingness to give up his football career after retiring earlier this year.
“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids,” one insider spilled at the time to Page Six, adding, “They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”
Other sources claimed the coparents have grown apart and that it is too late to save their marriage.
“[Gisele] is done with their marriage,” an insider spilled last week. “She was upset about it for a long time, and it’s still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on. She doesn’t believe that her marriage can be repaired.”
As they continue to live their separate lives in Florida, with the model residing in Miami while her estranged husband stays in Tampa Bay, Bünchden has been spotted multiple times out and about sans her wedding ring.