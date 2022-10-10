Low Blow? Antonio Brown Shades Former Teammate Tom Brady Over Marital Woes With Gisele Bündchen
Antonio Brown has some thoughts about Tom Brady's marriage troubles. On Sunday, October 9, the former wide receiver for the New England Patriots mocked his former teammate as he and wife Gisele Bündchen are rumored to be heading for a divorce.
Brown took to Twitter, as well as his Instagram Story, to share an image of cartoon versions of the estranged Hollywood power couple on the cover of a fake children's book that was entitled, "Daddy Doesn’t Live Here Anymore: A Book About Divorce."
Social media users were outraged by the shady post, as one person replied on Twitter, “Crazy how your [sic] disrespecting the man who gave you an opportunity to play football when no one else did and was the reason you won a Super Bowl.”
“You a whole clown. Tom did everything for you and you trolling him and talking about his wife? 🤡🤡🤡," another added, with a third chiming in, “Imagine the guy that gave you your only shot left in the nfl, wanted to see you succeed just to disrespect him in the end of your relevance.”
As OK! previously reported, things between Brady and Bündchen seem to be all but over, with rumors swirling that the supermodel is done trying to make their 13-year-long marriage work. Following claims that their estrangement was over Brady's decision to go back to the NFL after announcing his retirement, an insider clarified that the good-looking couple simply grew apart.
"She was upset about it for a long time and it's still difficult," but "she doesn't believe that her marriage can be repaired," a source said of the distant coparents, who share children Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.
"She doesn't have much contact with Tom," the insider continued of their current status. "She is just trying to figure out her life."
The cover girl and the NFL star have both retained divorce attorneys as they decide how to move forward, although Bündchen, "doesn't expect any custody issues," when it comes to their kiddos, explained an insider.
While the two sort out logistics, the Brazilian beauty plans to stay in Florida while the quarterback continues to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"Gisele loves Miami. She has friends there. She can see herself living there permanently," a source said. "Again, she is still trying to figure things out. She is doing yoga, meditating and taking care of herself. She doesn't put any pressure on herself to make drastic decisions."