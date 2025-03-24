or
Gisele Bündchen Stuns in Swimsuit During Romantic Outing With Partner Joaquim Valente After Welcoming First Child Together: Photos

Gisele Bündchen showed off her post-baby belly on a boat with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

March 24 2025, Published 3:10 p.m. ET

Motherhood’s got nothing on this model.

Just weeks after giving birth to a baby boy, model Gisele Bündchen showed off her postpartum body on a March 23 boat trip with partner Joaquim Valente.

Gisele Bündchen showed off her post-baby belly on a boat with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

The former Victoria’s Secret supermodel, 44, was glowing in a black one-piece swimsuit, black sunglasses and matching sarong wrapped around her waist.

She soaked in the Miami sun while cuddling up to her jiu-jitsu instructor boyfriend, 37, whom she has been dating since June 2023.

Gisele Bündchen gave birth to a son with Joaquim Valente in February.

Bündchen has stayed quiet on social media about her new son she gave birth to in February. Although the name of the newborn is unknown, a source told People that the child’s middle name is "River.”

The model has a tradition of giving her children water-themed middle names, as evidenced by her daughter, Vivian Lake, 12, and son Benjamin Rein, 15, with ex Tom Brady.

She is also stepmom to Brady’s eldest son, Jack, 17, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Gisele Bündchen shares two children with ex Tom Brady.

News broke of the couple’s pregnancy on October 28, 2024, when she was already several months along. She kept things private throughout the journey, with the exception of paparazzi photos obtained.

In November, the duo was photographed on the beach in Costa Rica as Bündchen revealed her baby belly in a black bikini and white crochet coverup.

On January 29, she shared an Instagram video of herself watching the sunset in a bikini that also showed off her bump. She captioned the post, "Happiness is an inside job. Remember, you are the only one who has the power to create the life you want to live."

Gisele Bündchen cuddled up to partner Joaquim Valente on a boat trip March 23.

Bündchen was married to the NFL star for 13 years before finalizing their divorce in October 2022. The reason, she told Vanity Fair in 2023, is because the pair simply grew apart.

“As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make,” she said. “That doesn't mean you don't love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It's a dance. It's a balance.”

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente stayed private throughout the model's pregnancy.

The former couple has no ill-will toward each other, and Bündchen expressed that she wishes Brady, 47, the best on his life and career post-football retirement.

“I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever," Bündchen said. "If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me.”

