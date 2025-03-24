Gisele Bündchen Stuns in Swimsuit During Romantic Outing With Partner Joaquim Valente After Welcoming First Child Together: Photos

Bündchen has stayed quiet on social media about her new son she gave birth to in February. Although the name of the newborn is unknown, a source told People that the child’s middle name is "River.”

The model has a tradition of giving her children water-themed middle names, as evidenced by her daughter, Vivian Lake, 12, and son Benjamin Rein, 15, with ex Tom Brady.

She is also stepmom to Brady’s eldest son, Jack, 17, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.