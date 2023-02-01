Gisele Bündchen To Break Silence On Tom Brady Split In Explosive Cover Story After NFL Star Announces Retirement: Source
Gisele Bündchen is set to spill the tea on her shocking split from Tom Brady.
According to an insider, the supermodel, 42, will pose for an upcoming cover of Vanity Fair where she will detail how her 13-year-long marriage to the former New England Patriots quarterback, 45, fell apart.
“I could see this as a cover to celebrate Earth Month in April, as that’s a subject close to Gisele’s heart. But it could also be a summer cover," the source explained to a news outlet about when Bündchen may be breaking her silence. “I think this makes sense for Gisele. She’s come out of the divorce looking independent and smart.”
The former Hollywood power couple — who share son Benjamin, 12, and 9-year-old daughter Vivian — announced their divorce in October 2022 after more than a decade together. In her official announcement, Bündchen stated that they had "grown apart" but "felt blessed" for the time they spent together.
News of the Brazilian beauty opening up about their split comes as Brady announced his retirement from the NFL — for a second time.
- Tom Brady Reflects On Football Career After Retirement Announcement, Shares Photos Of Exes Gisele Bündchen, Bridget Moynahan & His Kids
- Gisele Bündchen Stuns In Sheer Dress For Beachside Photoshoot As Model Revives Her Career Post-Divorce
- Tom Brady Lost 15 Pounds During NFL Season As Divorce From Wife Gisele Bündchen Took A Toll On Him, ESPN Reporter Claims
“Good morning, guys, I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring for good,” he explained in a Wednesday, February 1, video shared to Instagram.
“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So I won’t be long-winded," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, who has been in the NFL for 23 years, continued.
"I think you only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year," Brady — whose relationship with Bündchen reportedly took a hit when he went back to his football career — quipped. "So, really, thank you guys, so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me. My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there’s too many."
While the Super Bowl champion is scaling back, his ex-wife is ramping up the work commitments. "She is supercharged about her career in the next few months," a source recently explained. "She is busy making decisions and feels happy and more settled than she has in a long time."
Page Six spoke to a source at Condé Nast about Bündchen's upcoming cover story.