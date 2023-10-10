Gisele Bündchen Recalls 'Worst Day of Her Life' When Daughter Vivian Fell Off a Horse
Gisele Bündchen suffered every mother's nightmare.
The supermodel, 43, recently opened up about the terror she experienced when daughter Vivian Brady, 10, — whom she shares with Tom Brady — fell off of a horse nearly three years ago.
"She had a fall. That's another thing, she had a fall and she broke her arm," she recalled of the scary moment while talking about how her daring little girl continues to request to perform higher jumps on her horse. "Three years ago, and then she didn't ride. She had to put a pin."
"I was there watching that whole thing in slow motion, and it was one of the worst days of my life," the Vogue cover girl — who split from her former NFL star husband, 46, last year — admitted. "It was intense. And then she just was like...for six months, she had to have the cast and she had to do another surgery to remove the pin."
"You would think after going through all of that at 7 years old that you wouldn't want to do it anymore. After a year, after the pin was removed, we started going to ride horses again," Bündchen explained. "Just the western kind. It was just easy on the beach."
The Brazilian beauty noted that their time spent in Costa Rica made it a smoother transition for her youngest child to return to her passion. "When we went to Costa Rica, we were just riding easy. And then she, little by little, at first she was just riding with me on the saddle, and then she started riding alone a little bit, slower," she explained.
"A few months, she's running on the beach. I'm like, 'Hold on!' And then after that, she was like, 'Mom, I want to go back jumping again.' And I'm like, 'Okay.' She overcame that fear that was really real for her," the proud mama boasted.
"Sometimes, I feel like it's us who put our fears, because I was so afraid," she said. "Because I had that, watching her go through all of that. When she got up from the horse the first time she hurt herself, her arm was bent. And she was like, 'Mom!' And I'm like, 'Oh my God.' Imagine."
However, the fashion icon knew how imperative it was to stay calm for her little girl. "'Oh, it's okay,'" she recalled saying to her offspring. "'Let's just come with Mommy. We're going to put a thing around.' But I feel that, at the end of the day, if we can show them confidence and be like, 'It's okay, let's go ride.'"
People conducted the interview with Bündchen.