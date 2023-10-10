Gisele Bündchen Recalls 'Worst Day of Her Life' When Daughter Vivian Fell Off a Horse

"She had a fall. That's another thing, she had a fall and she broke her arm," she recalled of the scary moment while talking about how her daring little girl continues to request to perform higher jumps on her horse. "Three years ago, and then she didn't ride. She had to put a pin."

"I was there watching that whole thing in slow motion, and it was one of the worst days of my life," the Vogue cover girl — who split from her former NFL star husband, 46, last year — admitted. "It was intense. And then she just was like...for six months, she had to have the cast and she had to do another surgery to remove the pin."