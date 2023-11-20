Gisele Bündchen Writes Telling Message About 'Obstacles' and 'Heartbreak' More Than 1 Year After Divorce From Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is reflecting on her year of change.
The supermodel, 43, took to Instagram on Saturday, November 18, to share a photo of herself sitting on the beach and looking out at the ocean. However, it was the highly emotional caption that caught everybody's attention.
"Everyone we meet has faced or is facing challenges in life that we know nothing about," she penned. "We don't see the silent struggles, the fear, the obstacles, the heartbreaks, or their daily ups and downs… As we go about our daily routine, we may miss seeing someone needing a simple, kind word or gesture."
"I believe an act of kindness sparks more kindness, and this is what we most need in the world today. 🙏," Bündchen concluded in the update.
The heartfelt post comes more than a year after her divorce from Tom Brady — with whom she shares children Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10 — after 13 years of marriage.
"I think it's not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for," the Vogue cover girl explained in a recent interview about the end of her romance to the former NFL star, 46. "My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen."
"But I think you have to accept you know sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it's sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart ... I mean, he's the father of my kids, so I always wish him the best, and I'm so grateful that he gave me wonderful children. I think when a door shuts, other doors open," she continued.
However, Bündchen emphasized that she fully understands that everything happens for a reason. "I've always believed that every situation, no matter how challenging, teaches us something and helps us grow," the mother-of-two added.
In October 2022, the former Hollywood power couple confirmed their split on their respective social media accounts. "With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart," she wrote in the post.
"We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve," the Brazilian beauty shared. "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish for the best for Tom always."