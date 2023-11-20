Gisele Bündchen Writes Telling Message About 'Obstacles' and 'Heartbreak' More Than 1 Year After Divorce From Tom Brady

"Everyone we meet has faced or is facing challenges in life that we know nothing about," she penned. "We don't see the silent struggles, the fear, the obstacles, the heartbreaks, or their daily ups and downs… As we go about our daily routine, we may miss seeing someone needing a simple, kind word or gesture."

"I believe an act of kindness sparks more kindness, and this is what we most need in the world today. 🙏," Bündchen concluded in the update.