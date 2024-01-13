OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Joe Biden
OK LogoNEWS

'Go Home': Joe Biden Called a 'Loser' by Protesters on Campaign Stop in Pennsylvania

joe biden
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 13 2024, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Joe Biden was heckled by protesters during his recent visit to Emmaus, Penn.

On Friday, January 12, a X, formerly known as Twitter, user posted a clip of the president out and about in the small town as he was shouted at by demonstrators.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @RNCResearch/X

The video showed the commander-in-chief exiting and entering stores in the area as the individuals yelled, “Go home, Joe!” and “You’re a loser!” at the 2024 Democratic frontrunner.

“A confused Biden caresses the flag before shuffling into the next business — and as hecklers call him a ‘loser’” the person penned on X.

Article continues below advertisement

In response to the post, many users left comments seemingly agreeing with the upload’s sentiments.

“He didn’t caress it, he shoved it out of his way. And yes, he’s a loser,” one person wrote, while another stated, “I'm pretty sure he's one of the most hated presidents of all time.”

joe biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden was previously the vice president.

Article continues below advertisement

“LOSER is a gross understatement,” a third hater noted, while a fourth claimed Biden was an “embarrassment to this country.”

The father-of-four’s visit was seemingly protested by citizens on both sides of the isle, as photos showed pro-Palestine marchers holding “From the River to the Sea” and “Permanent Ceasefire” signs. Another sign displayed former President Donald Trump giving a thumbs up.

In other clips from the day, people were caught on video chanting, “We will remember in November,” and “No vote for genocide Joe,” at the 81-year-old.

As OK! previously reported, this incident came on the heels of many people expressing their concern for Biden’s old age amid the 2024 election, however, First Lady Jill Biden recently claimed her husband’s seniority is actually his strength.

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden is the current Democratic frontrunner for the 2024 presidential election.

MORE ON:
Joe Biden

While speaking with Mika Brzezinski during a candid chat on MSNBC, the 72-year-old was asked, "As his life partner of 46 years, is there a part of you that worries about his age and health? Can he do it?"

"He can do it, and I see Joe everyday. I see him out traveling around this country. I see his vigor, I see his energy, I see his passion. Every single day. I say his age is an asset," she added.

Article continues below advertisement
joe hunter
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden is married to Jill Biden.

She continued: "He’s wise. He has wisdom. He has experience. He knows every leader on the world stage. He’s lived history. He knows history. He’s thoughtful in his decisions. He is the right man, the right person for the job at this moment in history."

Despite Joe’s low poll numbers, Jill was shockingly optimistic about his potential 2024 win.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

“I know that the campaign is going to be tough. But I am confident we’re going to win … You have to look at Joe and what he offers: wisdom, experience, steady. And then you look at the other side: Chaos. Crazy. So there are your two choices," she noted.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.