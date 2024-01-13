'Go Home': Joe Biden Called a 'Loser' by Protesters on Campaign Stop in Pennsylvania
Joe Biden was heckled by protesters during his recent visit to Emmaus, Penn.
On Friday, January 12, a X, formerly known as Twitter, user posted a clip of the president out and about in the small town as he was shouted at by demonstrators.
The video showed the commander-in-chief exiting and entering stores in the area as the individuals yelled, “Go home, Joe!” and “You’re a loser!” at the 2024 Democratic frontrunner.
“A confused Biden caresses the flag before shuffling into the next business — and as hecklers call him a ‘loser’” the person penned on X.
In response to the post, many users left comments seemingly agreeing with the upload’s sentiments.
“He didn’t caress it, he shoved it out of his way. And yes, he’s a loser,” one person wrote, while another stated, “I'm pretty sure he's one of the most hated presidents of all time.”
“LOSER is a gross understatement,” a third hater noted, while a fourth claimed Biden was an “embarrassment to this country.”
The father-of-four’s visit was seemingly protested by citizens on both sides of the isle, as photos showed pro-Palestine marchers holding “From the River to the Sea” and “Permanent Ceasefire” signs. Another sign displayed former President Donald Trump giving a thumbs up.
In other clips from the day, people were caught on video chanting, “We will remember in November,” and “No vote for genocide Joe,” at the 81-year-old.
As OK! previously reported, this incident came on the heels of many people expressing their concern for Biden’s old age amid the 2024 election, however, First Lady Jill Biden recently claimed her husband’s seniority is actually his strength.
While speaking with Mika Brzezinski during a candid chat on MSNBC, the 72-year-old was asked, "As his life partner of 46 years, is there a part of you that worries about his age and health? Can he do it?"
"He can do it, and I see Joe everyday. I see him out traveling around this country. I see his vigor, I see his energy, I see his passion. Every single day. I say his age is an asset," she added.
She continued: "He’s wise. He has wisdom. He has experience. He knows every leader on the world stage. He’s lived history. He knows history. He’s thoughtful in his decisions. He is the right man, the right person for the job at this moment in history."
Despite Joe’s low poll numbers, Jill was shockingly optimistic about his potential 2024 win.
“I know that the campaign is going to be tough. But I am confident we’re going to win … You have to look at Joe and what he offers: wisdom, experience, steady. And then you look at the other side: Chaos. Crazy. So there are your two choices," she noted.