NEWS Bianca Censori's Rep Denies Call for Help After X Posts About Husband Kanye West Were Unveiled as Fake Source: MEGA Bianca Censori broke her silence after Kanye West's explosive rant on social media.

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, denied writing a recent post on X in which she supposedly addressed her husband's latest online firestorm.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kanye West sparked controversy with his explosive social media rant in early February.

Article continues below advertisement

On Sunday, February 9, a representative for the couple clarified the former architect's stance on her husband's recent string of erratic posts, saying that the account, despite having a verified blue check, "does not belong to Ye’s wife." “[We have] reached out to X to get the account unverified and/or banned,” her rep confirmed.

Article continues below advertisement

The social media account in question claimed that Censori is worried over West after he lashed out at her, made antisemitic remarks, praised Adolf Hitler and even called himself a "racist" on his social media accounts.

Article continues below advertisement

“Lord, I lift up my husband to You with love & concern. Soften his heart, guide his words and fill him with wisdom and kindness. Protect him from trouble & lead him toward understanding & respect for all people," the post reads. “Despite our differences, I love him unconditionally. Strengthen our bond & help me be a source of patience & encouragement. I trust in Your grace to work in his heart. God Bless Israel 🇮🇱 and All The Good Jewish people. Amen 🙏😢😭🥺🤲🙇.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kanye West is currently married to Bianca Censori.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ye/Instagram Bianca Censori wore barely anything to the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

In another post, West doubled down, saying, "Anyone who called my wife’s Grammy look a stunt is dumb and laaaame." "She been dressing naked for 2 years. Now all of a sudden it’s a stunt. Every single b---- on the planet wish[es] they had her bravery, body, platform and access to money and a husband that supported they personal expression," he added. "There are a lot of things that had to converge for this moment to happen."

Article continues below advertisement

Elsewhere in his social media meltdown, West declared himself a "Nazi" and confessed, "I LOVE HITLER." "Hitler was sooooo fresh," one of his posts read. In another, he wrote: "I’m going to normalize talking about Hitler the way talking about killing n----- has been normalized." "I CAN SAY JEW AS MUCH AS I WANT I CAN SAY HITLER AS MUCH AS I WANT. MATTER FACT I DO SAY IT WHEN I WANT," he continued, before admitting: "I DON'T LIKE OR TRUST ANY JEWISH PERSON."

Article continues below advertisement

West then shrugged off the term and continued on with his hate-filled rant. "I DON'T EVEN KNOW WHAT THE F--- ANTI SEMETIC [sic] MEANS," he claimed. "IT'S JUST SOME BULLS--- JEWISH PEOPLE MADE UP TO PROTECT THEIR BULLS---." "I'M RACIST," he flat-out admitted. "STEREOTYPES EXIST FOR A REASON AND THEY ALL BE TRUE. SOME OF MY BEST FRIENDS ARE JEWISH AND I DON'T TRUST ANY OF THEM. I'M NEVER APOLOGIZING FOR MY JEWISH COMMENTS. I CAN SAY WHATEVER THE F--- I WANNA SAY FOREVER. WHERE'S MY F------ APOLOGY FOR FREEZING MY ACCOUNTS. SUCK MY D---. HOW'S THAT FOR AN APOLOGY."

Article continues below advertisement

West then shifted focus, posting “FREE PUFF” on X, referring to Combs’ nickname, amid his s-- trafficking allegations. He called out prominent Black figures for staying silent on the producer’s legal troubles, calling him his "idol" and "hero." "ALL THESE CELEBRITY N------ AND B------ IS P---- YALL A WATCH OUR BROTHER ROT AND NEVER SAY S---. F--- ALL THAT WOKE S--- N----- ADDICTED TO COMPLAINING DO SOMETHING," he raged. "THEY TRYNA PROVE A POINT AND YALL KNOW THAT. YALL F------ KNOW THAT. AND SITTING LAUGHING AT THE F------ INTERNET ON INSTAGRAM. THIS MAN GAVE HIS LIFE TO US," he continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGAok Kanye West urged the Black Community to support Sean 'Diddy' Combs amid his countless accusations.

Article continues below advertisement

Shortly after, West pivoted back to business, announcing an alleged new Yeezy T-shirt collab with Combs. "I’m selling the Sean John collaboration that me and my brother spoke about before they locked him up. We splitting the profits 50/50," he wrote. In the early hours of Friday, February 7, he claimed Combs "is not allowed to make or collect money while he's locked up" and announced he’d send Combs’ share of the profits to Justin Bieber instead. "PUFF, WE LOVE YOU," he added.