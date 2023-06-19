OK Magazine
Single Tom Brady 'Getting Close With a Lot of People' Leonardo DiCaprio Knows: 'They Really Clicked'

leo tombrady pp
Source: mega
Jun. 19 2023

Tom Brady is breaking into Leonardo DiCaprio's inner circle.

After the former New England Patriots quarterback's divorce from Gisele Bündchen last year, Brady settled nicely into the single life by befriending many of the most infamous bachelor's friends.

leo
Source: mega

"Now that Tom is single and out on the social circuit in Miami, he’s been getting close with a lot of people Leo knows," an insider explained. "That’s how they got connected."

The two Hollywood hunks — who were recently spotted hanging out at a pal's Italian wedding — infamously both have a shared history with the Brazilian supermodel. DiCaprio and Bündchen dated from 20000 until 2005, while the cover girl and Brady were married for 13-years and share children Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.

tombrady
Source: mega

"It was a little awkward at first but once they got past the whole Gisele thing, they really clicked," the source added. "And the fact is, there’s an opening in Leo’s circle! Tom wants to get out and have fun and Leo’s more than happy to play the pied piper."

As OK! previously reported, the former NFL star put the rumor mill into overdrive about a potential romance with Kim Kardashian after she's reportedly reached out to him about where to purchase property in the Bahamas (where he also owns a home).

kim kardashian doesnt want date really young men pete davidson romance
Source: mega
Tom Brady

"Kim really likes Tom," an insider said of The Kardashians star seeking the divorced dad out for advice. "She phoned him and asked him for his advice on Baker’s Bay."

Despite the speculation, the source made it clear that Brady and Kardashian are "not dating" but did not rule out a possible hook up in the future. "She’s only human — he’s gorgeous!" the insider spilled.

Source: OK!
For now, people close to the retired athlete say he's been "dating around" and has not dove into anything serious yet. "He’s shopping," the source added. "He is out and about."

National Enquirer spoke with sources close to Brady and DiCaprio.

