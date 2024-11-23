'Grifter' Matt Gaetz Bashed for Charging $500 on Cameo After Withdrawing From Attorney General Position: 'Yuck'
Matt Gaetz seems to be looking for some fast cash.
On Friday, November 22, Donald Trump’s former attorney general pick, 42, was slammed after joining Cameo, the website that lets ordinary people pay for video messages from celebrities and public figures.
“I served in Congress,” the politician, who resigned from his position in the House of Representatives last week, penned on his profile.
Gaetz added: “Trump nominated me to be US attorney general (that didn’t work out). Once, I fired the House speaker.”
The site indicated the former Florida representative is charging a whopping $525 for a personalized clip.
In response to the news, users on X, formerly known as Twitter, slammed the outspoken conservative.
“I wouldn't want a personalized video from him if someone paid me $500,” one person penned, while another added, “MAGA knows how to grift — Nothing says ‘public service’ like monetizing a fall from grace.”
A third quipped, “I mean, that’s what you gotta do if you ain’t got no job,” as a fourth noted, “Say less — I’m not broke. Ima get his a-- to say some outlandish s---.”
As OK! previously reported, this move came just one day after he removed himself from consideration to run the Justice Department under the Trump administration due to scrutiny over a federal s-- trafficking investigation against him.
On Thursday, November 21, Gaetz made a statement explaining his decision.
“While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition," he stated.
He continued: "There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump's DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1."
Following his remarks, Trump took to Truth Social to give his reaction to Gaetz’s choice.
"I greatly appreciate the recent efforts of Matt Gaetz in seeking approval to be Attorney General. He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the Administration, for which he has much respect," the 78-year-old convicted fellow shared. "Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do!"
Karoline Leavitt, who was picked to serve as the White House press secretary in Trump's upcoming administration, told Mediaite her thoughts on the situation.
"President Trump remains committed to choosing a leader for the Department of Justice who will strongly defend the Constitution and end the weaponization of our justice system. President Trump will announce his new decision when it is made," she said.