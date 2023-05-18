Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Taxi Driver Says Car Chase Story Is Being 'Exaggerated' But Admits Sussexes Were 'Nervous'
The man behind the wheel of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's taxi, Sukhcharn "Sonny" Singh, is giving his version of events as to what went down in NYC on Tuesday, May 16.
As OK! reported, the Sussexes' rep claimed they were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" due to hounding paparazzi, but Singh confessed he never felt like his life was in danger.
"I was on 67th Street and then the security guard hailed me. Next thing you know, Prince Harry and his wife were hopping into my cab," he recalled to BBC about how he was chosen to give the pair a ride.
"We got blocked by a garbage truck, and all of a sudden paparazzi came and started taking pictures," he continued, noting that before the duo could give him their destination, the guard called them up.
"They looked nervous. I think they were being chased the whole day or something," Singh spilled. "They were pretty nervous, but the security guard, he was on it."
Singh admitted that despite the Sussexes' spokesman's account, he didn't feel they were ever in danger. "I don't think that's true, I think that's all exaggerated and stuff like that. Don't read too much into that," he shared.
The driver explained that the photographers weren't being too obnoxious, noting, "They were behind us. I mean, they stayed on top of us, that was pretty much it, it was nothing more. They kept their distance."
"New York City's the safest place to be," he added. "There's police stations, cops on every corner, there's no reason to be afraid in New York."
Despite disagreeing with the dramatized reports of the ordeal, Singh called Harry and Meghan "nice people," revealing the couple was courteous and tipped $50 for their 10-minute drive.
"It was great. What can you ask for? You can't beat that!" he concluded.
The NYPD confirmed an incident went down but insisted the scene wasn't chaotic as it was made to seem.
"There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging," their statement read. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard."