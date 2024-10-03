Elon Musk Called Sean 'Diddy' Combs a 'Good Friend' Prior to Disgraced Rapper's Arrest
Elon Musk is in hot water after he reacted to Sean "Diddy" Combs' scandal.
On Tuesday, October 1, the tech entrepreneur reposted a headline about the sexual assault allegations against the rapper via X and asked, "How many people in music & entertainment knew about this?"
Social media users were quick to call him out for his ties to the disgraced father-of-seven, 54.
Many pointed to an excerpt from Kate Conger and Ryan Mac's book Character Limit, which claimed that Musk, 53, once bragged about his friendship with Diddy.
"I don’t know if you know this, but Puff is an investor in Twitter," Musk reportedly told Revolt CEO Detavio Samuels. "You know, he’s a good friend of mine. We text a lot."
As OK! reported, Combs was arrested last month on trafficking and racketeering charges, and on Tuesday, October 1, attorney Tony Buzbee revealed in a press conference that 120 people have now accused him of sexual assault.
Buzbee revealed that most of the victims believe they were drugged before the assault took place.
"One instance, there was someone who was 20 years old at the time, and she was asked to attend a party in a hotel. She was flattered, went to the party and was given one drink. She doesn't remember anything else," he stated. "She went to the hospital where they found cocaine and this horse tranquilizer [in her system]."
"This type of sexual assault, sexual abuse, sexual exploitation should never happen in the U.S. This should have never been allowed to go on for so long. If you're one of those individuals, I ask you to reach out. If you're someone who witnessed these events, I ask you to reach out," he added.
Buzbee also noted that countless victims were young individuals hoping to get a head start in the showbiz industry.
One of Combs' attorneys Erica Wolff stated of the allegations, "As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus. That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors."
"He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation," she concluded.
Diddy is being held at a Brooklyn prison and was denied bail twice.
The star pled not guilty to the charges.