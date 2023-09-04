Kokomo Founders Kevol and Ria Graham Discuss Creating a Caribbean-Inspired Hot Spot in Brooklyn

The husband and wife duo now juggle being parents to three children, managing Kokomo and married life.

"It's been a lot of work, a lot of stress because we had to just have to find balance," Kevol admits. "We have to find the time to be husband and wife, be parents [and make] time for our individual space as well."

"I believe we're able to run the company more efficiently because we're husband and wife and we know each other's strong points and we know each other's weaknesses," Ria explains. "We also know how to push each other sometimes a little bit too much, because we want to see the best for the company and we take the job home with us because of that, during times when we probably should and shouldn't."