Stressed for Thanksgiving? Food Network Star Maneet Chauhan Spills on How to Make Holiday Dishes Your Own

“The Turkey is like a chicken, similar to tikka masala, and then the green beans on the side are like polo, which is with coconut and peanuts. Then I do a cranberry Five-Spice Chutney. This way, I have all the usual Thanksgiving culprits — but with my own flare,” the restaurant owner explained.

“My biggest suggestion to people would be whatever you've been inspired by over the past year — for example, if you've traveled to Greece, if there was something that spoke to you that inspired you, make that as a part of that meal. That is how your table grows and the excitement with your family grows,” she added.