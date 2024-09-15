Blake Shelton's Hunting Habit Isn't 'an Easy Thing for' Wife Gwen Stefani 'to Handle': Source
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani may be head-over-heels in love — but the No Doubt singer does have an issue with one of her husband's hobbies.
As a vocal animal rights activist, Stefani, 54, struggles with accepting country boy Shelton's love for hunting deer and other game.
“They agreed to disagree about his hunting back when they first got together, but that doesn’t mean it’s an easy thing for Gwen to handle,” an insider spilled to a news outlet.
“She’s a huge animal rights person, and has been mostly vegan for a long time," the insider added. "So it’s pretty hard to have her husband out there killing animals for a good time.”
While the "Hollaback Girl" artist has "tried" to get her hubby, 48, to see her point of view on the controversial hobby, it's "not something he will ever back down on," according to the insider.
“When he thinks he’s in the right about something he won’t shut up about it,” the insider continued. “She’s always said it won’t be a deal breaker for her, but friends are seriously questioning how such opposites can go the distance.”
"He seems to get a kick out of rubbing it in her face, even though he knows it makes her sick to her stomach," the insider noted.
This comes weeks after Shelton showed off his new Kubota utility vehicle he gushed he planned to use for hunting on Instagram.
"I'm certain Kubota gets a little frustrated with me at times because I don't know what anything's actually called, so I call this 'the big long thing.' Check this out! I mean what?" he asked excitedly in the video as he filmed the "newest member" of the family. "We got hunting season coming up. Look at this."
He then pointed out to different sections of the vehicle, joking he had room for "deer, gear and beer" in the back of it. He playfully added, "And to all my buddies out there...no, you are not borrowing this thing."
Despite their disagreement on hunting, a source previously shared that the pair are "more in love than ever" three years into their marriage.
"Gwen and Blake are doing amazing," the source explained. "It feels surreal because the time has flown by."
