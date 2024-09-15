or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Blake Shelton
OK LogoNEWS

Blake Shelton's Hunting Habit Isn't 'an Easy Thing for' Wife Gwen Stefani 'to Handle': Source

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani split photo.
Source: MEGA

Blake Shelton is an avid fan of hunting.

By:

Sept. 15 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani may be head-over-heels in love — but the No Doubt singer does have an issue with one of her husband's hobbies.

As a vocal animal rights activist, Stefani, 54, struggles with accepting country boy Shelton's love for hunting deer and other game.

Article continues below advertisement
blake shelton hunting habit not easy gwen stefani handle
Source: MEGA

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been married for three years.

“They agreed to disagree about his hunting back when they first got together, but that doesn’t mean it’s an easy thing for Gwen to handle,” an insider spilled to a news outlet.

“She’s a huge animal rights person, and has been mostly vegan for a long time," the insider added. "So it’s pretty hard to have her husband out there killing animals for a good time.”

Article continues below advertisement
blake shelton hunting habit not easy gwen stefani handle
Source: MEGA

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are 'more in love than ever,' according to a source.

Article continues below advertisement

While the "Hollaback Girl" artist has "tried" to get her hubby, 48, to see her point of view on the controversial hobby, it's "not something he will ever back down on," according to the insider.

“When he thinks he’s in the right about something he won’t shut up about it,” the insider continued. “She’s always said it won’t be a deal breaker for her, but friends are seriously questioning how such opposites can go the distance.”

Article continues below advertisement
blake shelton hunting habit not easy gwen stefani handle
Source: MEGA

Gwen Stefani is an animal rights activist.

MORE ON:
Blake Shelton
Article continues below advertisement

"He seems to get a kick out of rubbing it in her face, even though he knows it makes her sick to her stomach," the insider noted.

This comes weeks after Shelton showed off his new Kubota utility vehicle he gushed he planned to use for hunting on Instagram.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
blake shelton huntng truck
Source: @BLAKESHELTON/INSTAGRAM

Blake Shelton gushed over his new Kubota utility vehicle on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

"I'm certain Kubota gets a little frustrated with me at times because I don't know what anything's actually called, so I call this 'the big long thing.' Check this out! I mean what?" he asked excitedly in the video as he filmed the "newest member" of the family. "We got hunting season coming up. Look at this."

He then pointed out to different sections of the vehicle, joking he had room for "deer, gear and beer" in the back of it. He playfully added, "And to all my buddies out there...no, you are not borrowing this thing."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

Despite their disagreement on hunting, a source previously shared that the pair are "more in love than ever" three years into their marriage.

"Gwen and Blake are doing amazing," the source explained. "It feels surreal because the time has flown by."

The source spoke with Life & Style about Shelton's hunting hobby.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.