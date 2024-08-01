OK Magazine
Gwyneth Paltrow Strangely Cleanses Herself in the Rain to 'Wash Away' People Who Are Not 'Right' for Her: Photos

Composite photo of Gwyneth Paltrow.
Source: MEGA/@gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow shared her strange cleansing ritual on Instagram.

By:

Aug. 1 2024, Published 1:02 p.m. ET

Gwyneth Paltrow is taking her wellness routine to a new level!

On Wednesday, July 31, the actress, 51, shared a clip of herself stretching her arms out while standing in a rainstorm in the Hamptons.

gwyneth paltrow strangely cleanses rain wash people not right photos
Source: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow bizarrely shared how she needed a cleanse as 'I enter a 9 year (completion).'

“Letting this rain wash away the people, places, things that are no longer right for me. Time for a cleanse as I enter a nine-year (completion),” she bizarrely penned alongside the clip of herself in a black one-piece bathing suit.

While it is unclear what the lifestyle guru meant by “entering a nine-year (completion),” she is no stranger to intense health rituals.

Earlier that day, Paltrow also shared that she was spending time in a sauna, something she previously admitted she tries to do every day.

Back on March 2023, the mother-of-two received tons of backlash for her unconventional daily routine while on the "The Art of Being Well" podcast.

gwyneth paltrow strangely cleanses rain wash people not right photos
Source: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow shared how she spent time in the sauna before cleansing in the rain.

Paltrow revealed she practices an intermittent fasting eating schedule, noting she starts with something "that won’t spike [her] blood sugar" at approximately 12 p.m. every day.

"I love soup … I have bone broth for a lot of the days," the Shakespeare in Love star continued. "I try to do one hour of movement, so I’ll go for a walk or I’ll do pilates or I’ll do my Tracy Anderson [workouts]."

She then heads to the sauna to dry brush for 30 minutes before her second meal, which usually consists of vegetables.

"What is the point of being rich and having money if you just want to maintain your skeleton body and you don't eat?" one person wrote after hearing Paltrow’s remarks, while another stated, "I did a similar diet as her but my doctors called it something else and sent me to treatment for it," seemingly referencing an eating disorder.

gwyneth paltrow strangely cleanses rain wash people not right photos
Source: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow is known for her strange health and wellness routines.

Despite receiving tons of hate for her shocking day-to-day schedule, in March 2024, she admitted she blocks out the outside noise.

“I don't give a f---, I don't care, I've turned 50, I don't give a f--- what anybody thinks,” she said in an interview.

gwyneth paltrow strangely cleanses rain wash people not right photos
Source: MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow has a strict wellness routine, however, she admitted she does have cheat days.

Paltrow also confessed she has cheat days.

“I love on a Sunday to not do anything, watch rubbish TV and not make dinner and order in food. I really need one slovenly day,” she noted.

Source: OK!

Paltrow shared how she discovered reality TV during the pandemic and has been into watching Love Is Blind and Love on the Spectrum.

It's “a slippery slope,” she said of binging her favorite shows.

