Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Shocking Reason She Once Turned Leonardo DiCaprio Down: 'He Tried Back in the Day'
Gwyneth Paltrow admitted she turned down one of the biggest Hollywood stars because of his playboy reputation.
Talking to Alexandra Cooper on her "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Paltrow looked back on some of her best Hollywood hookups. However, when asked about Leonardo DiCaprio, the Goop founder revealed she steered clear of The Wolf of Wall Street actor despite his best efforts.
“Nope, never made out with Leo,” the 50-year-old confirmed. "He tried back in the day. But he was already like, you know, he was very loose with the goods from when he was 19."
DiCaprio has garnered a reputation of never dating any woman over the age of 25, with him famously ending his long-time relationship with Camila Morrone last summer, just months after her 25th birthday.
The Revenant star got tongues wagging when he spotted with Gigi Hadid in September 2022, given that the supermodel is 28 years old. Despite romance rumors circulating for months, they have yet to address the status of their relationship — but they did attend the same Met Gala Afterparty on Monday, May 1.
And while Paltrow never got cozy with Leo all those years ago, with her also denying that she and Mortdecai co-star Johnny Depp ever kissed, the actress did spill the tea on some of her romances with other Hollywood hunks, including Ben Affleck and Brad Pitt.
Going into some NSFW details about her exes' performances in the bedroom, Paltrow struggled to decide who was better between the Argo actor and the Fight Club star.
“That is really hard,” she told Cooper, praising them both for being "good kissers."
"Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind [of hookup], and then Ben was, like, technically excellent," Paltrow dished.
Meanwhile, she seemed to have her mind made when it came time to play “F**k, Marry, Kill” with her exes — including ex-husband Chris Martin. The Iron Man actress ultimately chose to remarry Martin, whom she wed in 2003 before they "consciously uncoupled" in 2014, sleep with Pitt and, sadly, kill Affleck.
Backing her reasoning, Paltrow said that while Affleck definitely made her laugh more than Pitt, the former husband of Angelina Jolie was more romantic.
Paltrow and Pitt were engaged from 1996-1997, with her quickly moving on to Affleck. The blonde beauty and the Air actor dated on-and-off until 2000, with Affleck going on to date Jennifer Lopez and later wed Jennifer Garner before he made his way back to J.Lo.