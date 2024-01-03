'The D Is Fire': Gypsy Rose Blanchard Brags About Her Intimate Relationship With Husband Ryan Anderson
She's loving married life!
On Tuesday, January 2, Gypsy Rose Blanchard defended her husband, Ryan Anderson, from haters by revealing intimate details about their bedroom behavior.
The ex-con, who was released from prison on December 28 after serving seven years behind bars, left a comment on her lovebird’s November 28 Instagram selfie.
“Ryan, don’t listen to the haters. I love you, and you love me. We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters,” she began.
“If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON’T MATTER. I love you💕 besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night…yeah I said it, the D is fire🔥 happy wife happy life ❤️,” the 32-year-old penned.
Shortly after Blanchard left the message on his page, Anderson replied, “Who said I gave a d--- about what these jealous people say anyway, haha...now come get it Baby...”
Blanchard was prompted to protect her man from the internet trolls after they left upsetting comments regarding Anderson’s looks.
“Something off about you…” one user wrote, while another added, “Kinda creepy but ok.”
“Gypsy could do better sorry not sorry,” a third person said.
However, other users came to Anderson and Blanchard’s defense.
- Gypsy Rose Blanchard All Smiles as She Poses With Husband Ryan Scott Anderson: 'You Deserve Someone That Takes Care of You'
- Jessie James Decker, Husband Eric Copy Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's Nearly Naked Kissing Pose— Who Nailed The PDA Pic Best?
- 'Best Lover!' Ryan Edwards Celebrates New Year's Eve With Wife Mackenzie After Cheating Scandal
“The LAST thing Gyspy needs to see is how many of y’all are comparing her husband to her mother! Or saying that he looks creepy. Who cares!? SHE loves him. And that's all that matters. Let her f------ be happy and live their lives together. I bet some of y’all looks like creeps yourselves,” one individual noted.
A second person penned, “Guys, he seems like a really sweet man. Gypsy also seems so much happier with him!”
As OK! previously reported, the star — who was incarcerated for her involvement in the murder of her abusive mother — also shared a loved-up selfie with Anderson on Tuesday.
“Married life with @ryan_s_anderson_ 💕,” she captioned the picture, which showed Anderson hugging her from behind.
In response, many of Blanchard’s fans wrote comments in support of the spouses, who married in 2022.
“This is how you use Instagram, not gonna lie I love it,” one user stated, while another said, “He only follows one girl and it’s Gypsy 😍 king.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“Tryna get like y’all😢,” another person added of the couple, as another called the duo, “QUEEN AND KING OF 2024.”
One more person predicted the pair may be growing their family in the near future, saying, “She’s gonna get pregnant soon, trust me.”