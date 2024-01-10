Joey King Is 'So Happy' Gypsy Rose Blanchard Was Released From Prison After Playing Her in 'The Act': 'She Deserves Freedom'
Joey King wants all the best for Gypsy Rose Blanchard after portraying her troubled life in the 2019 limited series The Act.
The 24-year-old was recently approached by photographers while taking her dogs for a hike on Tuesday, January 9, prompting her to give rare remarks about the real-life individual whose character she once portrayed.
"I'm so happy that she's released," King expressed after hesitating to respond altogether, though she kept mum when it came to answering questions about possible plans to meet Blanchard or whether the pair have spoken since the Munchausen by proxy victim was released from prison at the end of last year, a news publication reported.
The Kissing Booth actress reiterated, "I'm so happy for her," noting: "She deserves freedom."
King's portrayal of Blanchard in the hit Hulu series, which initially aired nearly five years ago, landed the Ramona and Beezus star in the running for several awards — including an Emmy nomination for Best Actress, a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture for TV, a Critics' Choice Awards nomination for Best Actress in a Movie/Miniseries, a Satellite Award nomination for Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film and a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series.
While King's role brought Blanchard's story to life, the real-life former prisoner recently claimed the show slightly exaggerated the truth for the sake of showbiz.
In June 2015, Blanchard plotted the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, who had abused her since she was a baby due to her mental illness.
Dee Dee extensively lied about diagnoses her daughter had — including muscular dystrophy and leukemia — and even went as far as convincing both the public and Gypsy herself that she couldn't walk by restraining her to a wheelchair at a very young age, had a feeding tube unnecessarily inserted and shaved her head to make the wrongful cancer diagnosis more believable.
Despite this all being truly depicted in The Act, Gypsy confessed she would not be watching the limited series for numerous reasons.
"I haven’t had a desire to look at it, I’ve lived it," Gypsy admitted during a January 5 interview with E! News. "I think that was for everyone else and not for the person that actually lived it. So, I won’t be watching it."
"For me, looking for things that weren’t correct or were inaccurate — that’s neither here nor there for me. That’s why I'm doing this docuseries. To share my truth of the actual events that took place. I'm not trying to Hollywood it up. I'm just trying to share my story in the truest of lights," the convicted murder added, referring to The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard — a multi-part docuseries explaining the chain of events leading up to Gypsy's then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn stabbing her mom to death inside of their Missouri home.
Entertainment Tonight reported on Joey's reaction to Gypsy's prison release.