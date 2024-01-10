Joey King Is 'So Happy' Gypsy Rose Blanchard Was Released From Prison After Playing Her in 'The Act': 'She Deserves Freedom'

Despite this all being truly depicted in The Act, Gypsy confessed she would not be watching the limited series for numerous reasons.

"I haven’t had a desire to look at it, I’ve lived it," Gypsy admitted during a January 5 interview with E! News. "I think that was for everyone else and not for the person that actually lived it. So, I won’t be watching it."

"For me, looking for things that weren’t correct or were inaccurate — that’s neither here nor there for me. That’s why I'm doing this docuseries. To share my truth of the actual events that took place. I'm not trying to Hollywood it up. I'm just trying to share my story in the truest of lights," the convicted murder added, referring to The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard — a multi-part docuseries explaining the chain of events leading up to Gypsy's then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn stabbing her mom to death inside of their Missouri home.