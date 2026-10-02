Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Fiancé Ken Urker Made 'Suicide Threats' Before Police Found Gun on His Nightstand After Death: Report

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Ken Urker reportedly made suicide threats before being found dead with a gun on his nightstand. Gypsy Rose Blanchard's fiancé died on his birthday, October 1, at his home in Louisiana following months of online bullying, according to reports from his loved ones. Police called to his home after he was found unconscious were reportedly warned that the man was a gun owner.

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In a 'Dark Place'

Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Gypsy Rose Blanchard's partner, Ken Urker, allegedly made suicide threats before he died.

Per law enforcement records obtained by TMZ, police were called to the man's house after he failed to answer calls and text messages and did not show up for work. One caller alleged to police that Urker was in a "dark place" and had recently made threats to his own life. Later, another caller phoned 911, claiming that the man had already "killed himself." It was previously reported that Blanchard's brother, Dylan, found Ken unresponsive. According to police, several loved ones entered the residence through a window, where Ken was unconscious and cold to the touch on his bed. Responding officers noted a holstered handgun, a syringe and two shot glasses on the nightstand. They also allegedly found drug paraphernalia and a brown powder in the bathroom.

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Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Gypsy Rose Blanchard allegedly disclosed Ken Urker's death to the media.

Gypsy reportedly disclosed his death to the media, noting that her husband-to-be had not answered her texts that day wishing him a happy birthday. His sister, Autumn Urker, revealed her own final discussion with her brother and slammed Gypsy for leaking his death to the press. "See, this is why I came on here, because I knew that b---- would go to TMZ," she said in an emotional TikTok Live. "You cold-bloodedly murdered your mother for d---. You are a vile human being. You're sick in the head…" The grieving sister claimed that Gypsy and Ken, who share a daughter, Aurora, had already split up by the time he passed away.

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Ken Urker's Final Hours

Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Ken Urker attended church with members of Gypsy Rose Blanchard's family before he died.

"Of course you went to TMZ that you texted him 'happy birthday' and didn't get a response," Autumn added. "You ain't been getting a response." Autumn spoke with her brother the evening before he passed away, telling her audience that he had become emotional that night while attending church. "They were all at church last night, and Ken was emotional, and they had dinner or something planned today, and they went over there and found him,” she shared. “He said he was going home to go to sleep and he had work in the morning," she continued. "So, I don’t know. This is why they say, ‘Sticks and Stones,’ because words can absolutely kill you."

Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Gypsy Rose Blanchard released a statement following his death.