Madeleine McCann Update: Convicted Pedophile Christian Brueckner Fails to Delay Murder Trial
A small victory for the prosecution has been granted against Christian Brueckner in the ongoing investigation of the 2008 disappearance and murder of Madeleine McCann.
Brueckner, a convicted pedophile and the prime suspect of the then-3-year-old's kidnapping and killing, failed at his attempt to delay a trial likely headed his way in the near future.
The German prisoner's legal team tried to push back his appearance in court by claiming the case needed to be switched to a different jurisdiction in his home country due to a technicality regarding the 46-year-old's place of residence.
The denial of Brueckner's request allows police to move forward with their probe. If successful in gathering enough evidence to finally press charges, investigators will be able to take the violent criminal to trial.
Had Brueckner's request been granted, the decade-long case could have been delayed for several more years.
After the decision was made, German investigator Hans-Christian Wolters expressed relief in a statement recently released to a news publication.
"It is always gratifying when your perspective is affirmed. The Regional Court determined that Christian B's last known residence was in Saxony-Anhalt, and therefore, we were the appropriate investigative jurisdiction for this case. We appealed to the Higher Regional Court. Now, the Regional Court must determine if the level of suspicion we have against Christian B justifies a trial," Wolters detailed.
He further noted a hearing date will be scheduled if the court rules in favor of proceeding with the trial.
Brueckner's lawyer Friedrich Fülscher responded to the defendant's failed argument, stating: "The decision must be accepted at this point. What now needs to happen is the Regional Court must decide whether the degree of suspicion we have against Christian B is sufficient to hold a trial. If yes, they need to set the date for a hearing."
The official denial of Brueckner's attempt to switch trial regions comes after six months of back and forth arguments between legal teams, in addition to growing concern that the case's key witness Helge Busching could withdraw his much-needed testimony.
Busching previously claimed the two were at a Spanish kite festival when Brueckner confessed to his involvement in the unsolved disappearance of McCann from a villa in Portugal, where her family was vacationing.
Brueckner allegedly told Busching that the toddler "didn't scream" and Busching said he discovered a lock-picking kit inside of the convicted rapist's home before stealing it and turning it over to authorities.
"I knew from Christian that he uses tools to break into holiday resorts, hotels and holiday homes to steal from tourists," said Busching, according to the news outlet, adding, "enough with the rumors, lies and whining."
Busching previously served a jail sentence in Greece for trafficking and currently remains in witness protection program after Brueckner's legal team tried to push him to withdraw his claims.
The Sun received statements regarding the court's decision to deny Brueckner's request.