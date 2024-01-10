Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Appear Unbothered After They're Pulled Over for Running a Stop Sign in L.A.
Did Kendall Jenner forget the basic rules of the road?
On Tuesday, January 9, The Kardashians star was allegedly pulled over by authorities for running a stop sign with bestie Hailey Bieber in the car.
The pair were spotted driving around Beverly Hills, Calif., in Jenner's silver Mercedes-Benz G500 Cabriolet before they were stopped by police.
Sources spilled that the famous sister, 28, received a ticket for the incident, which occurred while she and the wife of Justin Bieber, 27, were near the Beverly Hills Hotel.
Despite breaking the rules, the models seemed to be unbothered as they smiled and chatted with the cop. The stars were still grinning as they drove off after being cited.
As OK! previously reported, Kendall and Hailey's run-in with the law came shortly after they returned from Barbados alongside the reality TV star’s apparent ex Bad Bunny and the Rhode founder’s husband.
Some speculated Jenner and the rapper may be back together despite recent reports the months-long relationship “started to fizzle out.”
The foursome rung in the new year together along with a group of mutual friends.
A social media post from their pal Renell Medrano further confirmed the supposed exes were at the same New Year's Eve celebration, as the video featured fireworks exploding in the sky while Bad Bunny wished everyone a "Feliz Año Nuevo!"
But an insider insisted the vacation did not mean the duo had restarted their romance.
Before the celebs were seen on vacation together, a source claimed both parties knew their love wouldn’t last forever.
"They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go," the insider alleged.
"They have crazy busy schedules and know they're still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down," they continued, noting there "isn't any negativity between them and they still want the best for one another."
Kendall’s family apparently feels a similar admiration for the brunette beauty’s former flame.
"Kendall's family still thinks highly of him," the source said. "They just want her to be with whoever makes her happy, treats her with love and respect, and someone that understands and can handle the attention that comes along with dating her with poise and grace."
According to another insider, Kendall’s friends were also not shocked by the duo’s split.
"Friends aren’t surprised that Kendall and Bad Bunny have broken up," the source spilled, adding, "They never really saw their relationship going the distance anyway."
"Of course, they want the best for their friend, but they really didn’t feel like Kendall was as compatible with Bad Bunny as she was in past relationships with other people," they claimed.
