Halle Berry Goes Topless as She Confesses Her Grown-Out Armpit Hair Is Fake: Photos
Halle Berry takes her roles in Hollywood seriously — but not too seriously.
On Saturday, September 28, the famed actress took to Instagram with a series of shocking photos to promote her new film Never Let Go, which was released a week prior.
"Momma in the making 🎥 One of the most complex characters I’ve had the pleasure of embodying. #NeverLetGo is in theaters everywhere!" Berry captioned the carousel of images — many of which focused in on the 58-year-old's overgrown armpit hair and unkempt brunette tresses.
Another snap featured Berry completely topless, as she covered her chest with her arm and flaunted her tight tummy.
In the comments section of the post, fans had a frenzy reacting to Berry's hairy body — with many of her 8.9 million Instagram followers trying to figure out whether her bushy pits were real or fake.
"You, Sandra Bullock and Demi Moore are showing your best work these past few years. Grateful that beautiful women are allowed to be more raw and in your face with it now. Cannot wait to see this," one person praised, as another added, "Wow, the things actors do to fulfill the roles they’re in. Thought for a moment Halle had started to grow an armpit jungle. So funny, LOL!!! 😂."
Berry shut down speculation soon after a fan questioned "how long" it took for her to grow out her body hair, prompting the Catwoman star to respond: "I did not grow that! Make up artist blew it in with a hair blower and glue! 😂."
"Now @halleberry 😂😂😂😂, I really hope this apart of hair and makeup," another supporter noted, to which Berry insisted: "Of course it is!!!"
Many admirers replied with relieved messages, such as, "Thank God."
This isn't the first time Berry has stripped down while promoting a film.
In July, Berry celebrated the 20th anniversary of Catwoman by wearing nothing but underwear and her iconic mask from the movie in a series of racy snaps, as she used her two adorable cats to cover the rest of her exposed private parts.
"And STILL... meow! It’s been 20 years today since I had the honor of bringing this iconic character to life. She will always be close to my heart and I will forever be Patience Phillips aka CATWOMAN! Thank you @missjee79! When these black beauties showed up in my yard searching for their mother, Jee helped us through the rescue process. Forever grateful! ♥️," the Kidnap star captioned the upload.