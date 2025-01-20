Halsey Brags About Being 'Cute as F---' 2 Years After Scary Diagnosis: 'A Miracle'
Halsey is looking as healthy as ever two years after a life-changing health scare.
The “Eastside” singer, who uses she/they pronouns, shared a heartfelt Instagram post on January 18, reflecting on how far they've come since their diagnoses. In the snap, she held up an old photo of herself beside her face, highlighting the striking contrast to her more radiant appearance now.
“Hey. I just wanna say; I looked and felt like this two years ago and every step forward I have come since then is a miracle,” Halsey, 30, wrote in the caption. “I’m figuring it out on my own time, thank you to everyone who has been along for the ride. Also I’m cute as f--- now, so that’s great. 🤍.”
The emotional post follows the “Bad at Love” singer’s 2024 revelation about her private health struggles.
“In 2022, I was first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life,” she previously explained.
Two years before revealing the news, Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, also opened up about the additional conditions she’s been managing “for a long time.”
"I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis a few times and had some other stuff going on. Basically, after seeing like 100,000 doctors, I got diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome)," she explained via Instagram.
"I went to doctors for 8 years. Trying to figure out what was wrong with me. I was called crazy and anxious and lazy amongst other things. I changed my entire lifestyle,” she wrote. "When I wasn't working I was essentially confined to my home for fear of how I'd feel when I woke up each morning. It took me a long time to get to even having a diagnosis so I'm celebrating! Don't roll your eyes at your sick friends. They could be fighting a battle that they haven't named yet. Ya know?"
Halsey — who was wearing a heart monitor in the videos — added that she was "allergic to literally everything.”
According to the Ehlers-Danlos Society, EDS is a group of connective tissue disorders affecting skin, joints and other tissues. Similarly, Sjögren’s syndrome, as described by NIAMS, impacts moisture-producing glands, while MCAS causes allergic-like symptoms, and POTS disrupts blood circulation.
Managing her illness hasn’t been an easy journey for the About-Face founder, as there was a time when she found herself doubting everything.
“What kept coming up for me was this question about fate,” Halsey said during an interview with Paper in September. “I feel like when you get sick like that, the first thing you start thinking is: ‘Is there anything that I could have done for this not to happen?’ It kept coming up over and over again.”
“It seemed unfair,” she continued. “If I spawned in any other decade, or any other parallel universe, does it always go this way? Do I always end up Halsey? If I end up Halsey, do I always end up sick? I was playing out these alternate realities.”
Still, Halsey expressed that she is “lucky to be alive.”
Amid the challenges, she’s found healing through music as she released her fifth studio album, The Great Impersonator, on October 25, 2024, which tackled the highs and lows she went through.
"I spent a long time on this one, and looking back on it, I’m like, ‘Being in the studio is perfect,’” they shared. “That’s where the perfect lies. That’s where everything is beautiful, and you’re creating and there’s no expectation, there’s no burden. That is the perfect moment. You want to live in that for as long as possible.”
“I’d grown out of my habits a little bit by taking a bit of space and it opened up room for more. I also just became way more personal about everything. I made songs that sounded like songs I wanted to hear,” Halsey added.