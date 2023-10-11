OK Magazine
Britney Spears Lets Loose in Sheer Red Dress After Pop Star Was Caught Driving Without a Valid License

ok split taylor
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram
By:

Oct. 11 2023, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

Britney Spears strutted her stuff to Tove Lo’s "Habits (Stay High)" in one of her most recent Instagram posts.

On Tuesday, October 10, the pop star shared a clip of herself walking around in a sheer red dress, happily posing for the camera as she moved her hands along her curves.

brit
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears showed off her underwear in a sheer dress.

Spears had nothing to hide as her black underwear was visible beneath the new see-through look. “Hi,” she wrote along with the video.

The seductive footage comes following reports that Spears owes $1,140 in fines after being pulled over for speeding last month.

According to court documents, a CHP officer in Ventura County, Calif., charged the “Toxic” singer with two infractions after catching her going 60 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour zone while in her white Mercedes.

The 41-year-old received violations for driving without a valid license in her possession and for driving without proof of insurance. Spears is required to pay her fine by October 24.

brit
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears was pulled over for speeding and received two infractions.

This is not the only time Spears has encountered a police officer as of late. On Wednesday, September 27, the authorities came to the blonde beauty’s home to conduct a welfare check after she worried fans by posting videos of herself dancing with knives.

Deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department allegedly arrived on the scene, established Spears was OK and then left the premises.

The day after the police visit, the celeb took to Instagram to assure her supporters that she is not in danger.

"I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA. These are not real knives," she insisted alongside a new clip of herself dancing in bikini bottoms with the alleged fake weapons. "No one needs to worry or call the police."

brit
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announced their divorce in August.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

"I'm trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by!!!" she explained.

Just two days later, Spears addressed the incident again, saying, "Is it a joke in the news again with welfare checks??? Come on America … we cooler than that, right???"

brit knives
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears has caused public concern for her videos dancing with knives.

"The officers came to my home and said they would not leave until they spoke to me as people do 4-minute performances with them," she noted. "I am getting an apology. I’ve been bullied in my home for so long now…ITS ENOUGH!"

She then compared the cops to her mother, Lynne Spears, who contributed to the star's 13-year conservatorship.

Source: OK!

"Don’t talk about it, come on, let’s DO!!! As my mom does the silent treatment when paps ask questions about her own daughter as if I’m in the wrong," the ‘00s icon continued. "Nope, it’s an old game. People need to be responsible for their actions! It’s about power for cops."

