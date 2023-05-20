Is Harry Styles Off the Market? Pop Heartthrob Reportedly Getting 'Close' to His Seventh Victoria's Secret Model
Looks like Harry Styles has been up late night talking to a new girl!
A source recently shared with a news outlet that the pop heartthrob has "grown close" to model Candice Swanepoel.
"Harry is one of the world's biggest music superstars so it's not surprising supermodels are lining up to date him," the insider shared about Styles, 29, and Swanepoel, 34.
"He’s got history with Victoria's Secret models and has been linked to six others who have all walked in their fashion shows," the source added about the hunk.
They then gushed over the South African beauty, saying she "is one of Victoria's Secret's most successful Angels" and the "Watermelon Sugar" singer "would be a lucky man if he managed to woo her."
Prior to his connection to Swanepoel, the Grammy winner was linked to models, Sara Sampaio, Georgia Fowler, Kendall Jenner, Nadine Leopold, Cara Delevingne and most recently Emily Ratajkowski.
Though recent, Styles' romance with Ratajkowski seemed to be short lived. As OK! previously reported, the brunette beauty was back on the prowl at the Met Gala on May 1.
"It's good… we'll see maybe tonight you know I'll meet my husband!" she joked with a reporter after being asked about being back on the dating scene.
The couple were originally spotted during a steaming make out in Japan in March. Their tonsil tennis blew up on the internet after a fan caught it on camera.
In interviews following the kiss, the mother-of-one shared her thoughts on the incident.
- Harry Styles 'Avoided' the Met Gala 'Like the Plague' After Learning Both Olivia Wilde & Emily Ratajkowski Were Attending
- Emily Ratajkowski Jokes She May Find Her Next 'Husband' at the 2023 Met Gala After Harry Styles Fling
- Emily Ratajkowski Admits She 'Feels Bad' For Olivia Wilde After Steamy Makeout Session With Harry Styles Unexpectedly Went Viral
"I didn't expect this to happen, but I think, in general, there's a reason certain celebrities live in LA, hire security, don't go to public restaurants," she shared in late April.
"It's very bizarre to have certain experiences and then have the whole world know and comment on them," Ratajkowski, who recently divorced her ex Sebastian Bear-McClard, explained. "That's how it is. Just an unfortunate issue."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In another April interview the star said she wasn't thinking about men despite the highly publicized make out.
"There's a million insane, inaccurate things about my relationships [that are said]," she said. "I'm definitely still not thinking about guys. Although, yeah. You know, sometimes things just happen."
The U.S. Sun reported on the source's comments.