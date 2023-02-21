Hayden Panettiere's Brother Jansen Was All Smiles While Spray-Painting Graffiti In Last Photo Before Death

Though Jansen has never fully opened up about a drug addiction battle like his sister has, the late star previously admitted to using substances and having "terrible anxiety and depression," according to his self-named website for his graffiti art.

"I AM a good person. I don’t do anything illegal illegal, or at least I don’t do illegal things that hurt people in front of me, if that makes sense.I've done drugs, but I don’t steal. Not to say that anyone that’s ever stolen something is a bad person and far from it. Meaning I have my moments like everyone else. I was frustrated with the whole acting thing so that I would take it out on weird things like clothes," a short paragraph on his website's home page read.