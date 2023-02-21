Hayden Panettiere's Brother Jansen Was All Smiles While Spray-Painting Graffiti In Last Photo Before Death
The late brother of Hayden Panettiere, Jansen Panettiere, showcased his truest love in the last photo taken of the actor before his devastating death.
"Graffiti is illegal," the 28-year-old wrote alongside a photo of himself sporting the widest smile as he and a pal stood in front of a stunning mural in Nyack, N.Y., on Monday, February 6.
Although Jansen starred in numerous hit films and TV shows — including Even Stevens, Blue's Clues, Ice Age: The Meltdown,Tiger Cruise and Racing Stripes — the childhood star was also extremely passionate about art, and frequently shared it with his Instagram followers.
Jansen's social media upload was shared mere weeks before it was confirmed on Monday, February 20, that the actor passed away in New York City over the weekend. Jansen's cause of death remains unknown at this time.
The young man was the only sibling of Hayden's, who has starred in various well-acclaimed movies and TV series — including Nashville, I Love You Beth Cooper, Heroes, and Bring It On: All Or Nothing. Her latest film, Scream VI, is set to hit theaters next month on Friday, March 10.
The 33-year-old has yet to break her silence on her younger brother's death.
Though Jansen has never fully opened up about a drug addiction battle like his sister has, the late star previously admitted to using substances and having "terrible anxiety and depression," according to his self-named website for his graffiti art.
"I AM a good person. I don’t do anything illegal illegal, or at least I don’t do illegal things that hurt people in front of me, if that makes sense.I've done drugs, but I don’t steal. Not to say that anyone that’s ever stolen something is a bad person and far from it. Meaning I have my moments like everyone else. I was frustrated with the whole acting thing so that I would take it out on weird things like clothes," a short paragraph on his website's home page read.
"I AM One of a kind. Artist. Creator. Actor. Human Being," his website continued.
Jansen had a second self-named website for his art, which also revealed more in-depth details about his personal struggles.
"After spending time in LA as an adult he was ridden with terrible anxiety and depression; this period in his life eventually produced a spiritual clarity that drove him to start painting his problems, one by one," a biography on the site stated.