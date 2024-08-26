Heidi Klum, 51, Shows Off Her Ample Assets While Lounging by the Pool in a Glittery Bikini: Photos

Klum shared multiple clips of her dogs and then turned the camera on herself as she showed off her ample assets in the swimwear set.

The Project Runway alum has never been shy about highlighting her killer body and even going completely naked at times.

"Even though I am American, I'm also very much European, so I grew up with a lot of nudity on the beach. So for me, this would be no big deal. Plus I was on a French island, and if you look around, most girls are topless, so it's just a very common thing," she explained in an interview after being seen without clothes in public.