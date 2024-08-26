Heidi Klum, 51, Shows Off Her Ample Assets While Lounging by the Pool in a Glittery Bikini: Photos
Heidi Klum continues to have a hot girl summer!
The America's Got Talent judge, 51, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, August 25, to give a glimpse into her relaxing pool day while rocking a glittery bikini.
Klum shared multiple clips of her dogs and then turned the camera on herself as she showed off her ample assets in the swimwear set.
The Project Runway alum has never been shy about highlighting her killer body and even going completely naked at times.
"Even though I am American, I'm also very much European, so I grew up with a lot of nudity on the beach. So for me, this would be no big deal. Plus I was on a French island, and if you look around, most girls are topless, so it's just a very common thing," she explained in an interview after being seen without clothes in public.
"So it's not like I'm doing something weird... and I always go to a beach when there's not a lot of people there. So I feel like I get into those things when no one is around," Klum clarified.
According to the blonde beauty, there have been times when her European ways become an issue. "I have definitely been in America and in resorts where I have taken my top off, this was many, many years ago, and people literally have come to me and said, 'Ma'am, some of the people here are complaining, would you mind putting your top back on?'" she admitted. "And I'm like, 'There's no one here. Who is complaining?' I guess there must have been someone looking out the window somewhere. But obviously I would put my top back on if I was asked."
Klum made headlines when she recently ditched her top during a romantic getaway with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, to celebrate their fifth anniversary.
"Celebrating our love today and every day ❤️❤️❤️😛🥰❤️😛😛😛😛🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🥰🥰🥰 Happy anniversary ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🥰🥰🥰," the mother-of-four wrote in a glowing post shared to Instagram alongside a loved up snap of the pair.
"I could not ask for a better one ❤️ Ich Liebe Dich Tom," she penned in another shot.
Despite the backlash from the public, her spouse shares her affinity for ditching their clothes.
"Tom definitely looks the best naked! No, he looks good in everything. He does. I think he's super handsome, and right now he's like, ‘Oh, I'm a little bit pudgy.’ I actually love when he's a little bit pudgy, to be honest with you," she admitted in a previous interview. "I'm 50. I don't want him to be 34 and uber-shredded. I don't want someone who worries about their muscles all day long. To me it's manly when there is some… extra."
