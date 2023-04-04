Nancy Pelosi Catches Herself Before Accidentally Referring To Hillary Clinton As 'President': 'My Hope'

"Let’s start with this little matter of democracy, because I think you and I believe that it’s not just in our country, but that’s where we see it most clearly, there is a concerted effort to undermine some of the very foundations of democratic governance, of a democratic society," Clinton said to Pelosi.

"Well, I appreciate that question, but I also appreciate your leadership in this regard when president..." Pelosi replied, before catching herself and throwing her hands in the air.

She then said Clinton becoming president would have been "my hope."