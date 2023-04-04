Nancy Pelosi Catches Herself Before Accidentally Referring To Hillary Clinton As 'President': 'My Hope'
Freudian slip? Representative Nancy Pelosi almost made a big mistake when she spoke with Hillary Clinton on Monday, April 3, during a conversation hosted by Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA).
"Let’s start with this little matter of democracy, because I think you and I believe that it’s not just in our country, but that’s where we see it most clearly, there is a concerted effort to undermine some of the very foundations of democratic governance, of a democratic society," Clinton said to Pelosi.
"Well, I appreciate that question, but I also appreciate your leadership in this regard when president..." Pelosi replied, before catching herself and throwing her hands in the air.
She then said Clinton becoming president would have been "my hope."
Pelosi continued, "But when Secretary Clinton was in the Senate and first lady, but especially as secretary of State in more recent time – she has been and at that time implemented many things showing America’s support for democracy."
This is hardly the first time someone in the political world has slipped up. Over the weekend, President Joe Biden accidentally referred the town of Rock Fort, Mississippi, as Rolling Stone.
"We’re not just here for today … we’re going to get it done for you," the president declared on March 31. "I'm making sure you got a place to sleep, food to eat, helping you rebuild your lives in Rolling Stone."
He then said, "The town of Rolling Stone will be back, and we’ll be with you every step of the way."
Biden, 80, later acknowledged what he said.
"What did I say, I said Rolling Fork," he said. "Rolling Stone. I got my mind going here."
Of course, people couldn't help but mock the mix-up. One person said, "Joe Biden went to Rolling Fork, Mississippi and called it Rolling Stone. He is severely brain damaged," while another said, "Biden has lost his mind."
A third person said, "Dummy Joe Biden called Rolling Fork, Mississippi, Rolling Stone, but he corrected himself and said his mind is working. I'm not sure anything about Joe Biden is working."