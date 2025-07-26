Hillary Clinton Doubted Joe Biden Would Be Capable of Being President 'by 2024' as Health Cover-Up Unfolds
Despite efforts to cover up Joe Biden’s declining health, his former Chief of Staff Ron Klain revealed Hillary Clinton told him the ex-president wouldn’t be a viable candidate “by 2024.”
Klain spoke with the House Oversight Committee for over five hours on Thursday, July 24, where he was probed by Committee Chairman James Comer about Biden’s health during his 2024 campaign. During which, Klain divulged Clinton’s comment.
Ro Khanna Says Ron Klain Was 'Cooperative' With the House Oversight Committee
A source familiar with Klain’s interview with the committee claimed he believed Biden was mentally well and able to run for President of the United States against Donald Trump.
Representative Ro Khanna told reporters after the meeting that he thought Klain “answered every single question,” adding, “He was fully cooperative.”
Joe Biden's White House Doctor Used His Fifth Amendment Rights to Decline Answering Health Questions
Meanwhile, three of Biden’s former White House aides, Annie Tomasini, Anthony Bernal and ex-White House doctor Kevin O’Connor, pleaded their Fifth Amendment rights to avoid answering stealthy questions about Biden’s health at the time of his presidency and bid for re-election.
Biden, who withdrew his candidacy from the 2024 election after an atrocious debate against Trump in June 2024, revealed he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer in May.
Joe Biden's Cancer Diagnosis
- Joe Biden's Doctor Refuses to Answer Questions About the Former President's Health in House Republican Probe
- Bill Clinton Blames Joe Biden's Poor 2024 Debate Performance on 'White House Staff' Who Made His Hectic Schedule: 'What Were They Thinking?'
- Democrats Accused of 'Gaslighting' America About Joe Biden's Health Amid Prostate Cancer Battle: 'You Saw It and You Denied It'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” says a statement released at the time of Biden’s announcement.
“He was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” it continued. “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management.”
Greg Gutfeld Slams Joe Biden's Health Cover-Up
Following the shocking diagnosis, Biden’s administration was placed under a microscope and accused of covering up his declining state of health.
As OK! previously reported, Greg Gutfeld of The Five scrutinized Biden’s administration and his wife, Jill Biden, in May for the misrepresentation.
“This is no scandal,” Greg said. “No one was hiding his cognitive problems. We all saw it! So now they’re gaslighting. But they don’t understand; the story isn’t that we didn’t see it, it’s that you saw it, and you denied it.”
Joe Biden's Autopen
Senator Josh Hawley also spoke out against the cover-up in May. Josh demanded there be answers as to why Joe signed significant documents while he was presumed cognitively unable to piece together what he was signing.
“We need to find out who actually signed off, so to speak, on all those autopen signatures and all of those pardons and all of those clemencies,” the senator said.
Despite an ongoing look into the former president’s overall health and executive decision-making at the end of his presidency, not much light has been shone on the scandal.