Today's Jenna Bush Hager & Hoda Kotb Get Visibly Uncomfortable Discussing 'Cuffing Season'
Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb offered their two cents on the latest dating terms when discussing the topic of relationships.
On a recent installment of the "Fourth Hour of Today," where the ladies often discuss viewer questions and problems, Bush Hager and Kotb addressed one fan who wanted to know their take on the topic of exclusivity with their partner in time for "cuffing season."
After Bush Hager began to read the question out loud, her cohost immediately cut her off when the term "cuffing season" came up and replied, "We need to change 'cuffing,' it sounds like ball and chain," with the former dubbing the term "gross."
"When I say it, I feel… I think it's actually weird. We need to change it, we'll find a new word," Bush Hager continued, which Kotb agreed with, adding that it is also "too much."
Bush Hager tried to find a new term to describe the romantic situation, but finding it difficult to do so, she said they'll "think of a word," before continuing on with the viewer's message.
The viewer shared with the hosts that she had been dating a guy for three months and wants to "lock it down," which had Kotb up in arms over her use of words, as she continued to repeat "lock it down" with a disgusted face.
Bush Hager and Kotb went back and forth over whether three months was a long period of time and what their viewer specifically meant by "lock it down." With Kotb noting she would likely want to be exclusive with someone after three months, she said, "I think if you try to 'lock it down,' he's probably going to vamoose, don't you?"
The ladies also decided that the viewer meant she wanted to be exclusive and wasn't talking about marriage, so Bush Hager offered, "Yeah, well then, I think you can just say 'I'm planning not to date other people, what about you?' And if the person says 'I am,' then alright, peace out. Then you're going to have to find somebody else while the 'cuffing season' is hot."
Kotb couldn't seem to get over the term, as she replied, "Just the verbiage in that...I think you got to take a step back," then imitated the notion as being a cougar, which left Bush Hager in hysterics.
With both ladies cracking up over what dating has come to, viewers took to social media to discuss the matter amongst themselves. Replying in the comments section of the show's Instagram clip — which was captioned, "Leave your suggestions for 'cuffing' season's official rebrand below'" — one sided with Kotb, writing: "Hoda — I agree! It sounds so aggressive!"
Another offered that the viewer, "Sounds desperate. Like she just wants to insure a Christmas present and a date for NYE," while a third innocently wrote, "I just looked up cuffing season. I had no idea what that was."
Meanwhile, news personality Rachel Smith couldn't get over the ladies' banter on the topic, commenting, "I love it, the dating show we never knew we needed!"