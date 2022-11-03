Today's Jenna Bush Hager & Hoda Kotb Get Visibly Uncomfortable Discussing 'Cuffing Season'

Bush Hager and Kotb went back and forth over whether three months was a long period of time and what their viewer specifically meant by "lock it down." With Kotb noting she would likely want to be exclusive with someone after three months, she said, "I think if you try to 'lock it down,' he's probably going to vamoose, don't you?"

The ladies also decided that the viewer meant she wanted to be exclusive and wasn't talking about marriage, so Bush Hager offered, "Yeah, well then, I think you can just say 'I'm planning not to date other people, what about you?' And if the person says 'I am,' then alright, peace out. Then you're going to have to find somebody else while the 'cuffing season' is hot."