Jenna Bush Hager Jokes Her Eldest Daughter 'Gaslit' Her With Queso Dip

Dec. 29 2023, Published 7:44 p.m. ET

Jenna Hager Bush, 42, called her 10-year-old daughter, Mila, out for teasing her with a bowl of delicious queso dip.

On the Thursday, December 28, episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the mother-of-three — who also shares younger daughter Poppy and son Hal with her husband, Henry — recalled a moment when Mila decided to make her "mother's famous recipe…right on the back of the Velveeta" after being left out of an outing to one of her favorite restaurants, Taco Cabana.

jenna hager bush daughter
Source: @JENNABHAGERINSTAGRAM

Jenna Bush Hager shares kids Mila, Poppy and Hal with her husband, Henry.

"My eldest child, who will remain nameless, because she doesn't like me to talk about her, she gaslit me via FaceTime," the television personality claimed, detailing how Mila showed off by slowly eating bites of queso on chips while talking with her mother on the video call.

She pointed out that whenever her sister appeared in the frame on the call, Mila would immediately go from teasing to sweet and tell her, "Oh, Auntie Barbara, I love you so much. I don't want to tempt you."

hoda kotb jenna bush hager
Source: NBC

Bush Hager claimed Mila teased her with queso dip.

"It's so bizarre…I got gaslit. I get gaslit at least once a day," she explained. "I just try not to react. It's hard."

This isn't the first time Bush Hager and co-host Hoda Kotb have discussed their children's hilarious antics on the popular chat-fest. As OK! previously reported, the duo recently bonded over the strange slang terms their kids use when talking to them.

jenna hager bush awards daughter mila debit card
Source: NBC

Hoda Kotb and Bush Hager both agreed their kids call them 'bro' and 'bruh.'

MORE ON:
jenna bush hager

"I have had a little bit of a tricky time in my own household, because my eldest child — who will remain nameless unless you Google her — started to use the word preppy," Hager said at the time. "'Mom, cool, you look preppy.' And I'm like, 'What?'"

Kotb hit back by saying her daughters — Hope and Haley — regularly call her "bruh."

jenna bush hager jokes eldest daughter gaslit her queso dip
Source: NBC

Mila once spilled that her mother doesn't wear underwear on-air.

"Bro, they call me bro!" Hager exclaimed in agreement. "Why would they call us, their loving mothers, bro?"

"What about calling me Jenna Bush, not even Hager," she continued. "All of them, all three of them gang up against me and I'm like, 'You wanna try mom?' And they're like, 'You call me Mila, I call you Jenna.'"

Source: OK!

Mila also recently spilled some of her mother's embarrassing secrets on-air, including that she "never wears underwear."

"She is not wearing it right now! I saw her change!" the 10-year-old told the audience while sitting with her mom on the show. "One time she was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants!"

