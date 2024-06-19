OK Magazine
12 Things to Know About Kevin Costner's Ex-Wives Cindy Silva and Christine Baumgartner

By:

Jun. 19 2024, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Kevin Costner Met His First Wife in College

Kevin Costner is only a few months older than Cindy Silva.

Kevin Costner has been open about his marriage and eventual divorce from his first wife, Cindy Silva.

In 1989, he told People in an interview what their first date felt like.

"She was beautiful. She was sweet. She was smarter than me … she represented everything about women that I like. I was just really proud that this girl would go out with me. I wanted to show my parents," said Costner.

The pair met while they were students at California State University in 1975.

Kevin and Cindy Costner Welcomed 3 Children

Kevin Costner has seven children with three women.

The former flames married in 1978 and welcomed three children — Annie, Lily and Joe — in the years following.

While building their family, Silva worked for Delta Airlines while Costner was a stage manager. However, the Yellowstone actor's career later took a toll on their marriage.

Their Marriage Lasted Until 1994

Kevin Costner and Cindy Silva did not have a prenuptial agreement.

In a joint statement in 1994, the pair confirmed the end of their marriage after 16 years of being together.

"We have amicably resolved all issues regarding our children and financial affairs and a full marital settlement has been reached," they said.

The breakup reportedly resulted in an $80 million settlement.

"I think their relationship as individuals will be OK. They have a common love, their kids, who are the most important thing to both of them. I don't think they'll have one of those cutthroat relationships. It's just sad, because they were the perfect couple," one of their friends shared after the split.

Meanwhile, Costner told The Hollywood Reporter in 2012 that his faith was shaken at the time of their split, calling it "a huge loss."

Kevin Costner Dated More Women Before Meeting His Second Wife

Kevin Costner is also a father to his son, Liam, with Bridget Rooney.

Following his divorce from Silva, Costner dated Bridget Rooney and welcomed one son together. He was later linked to Joan Lunden and Courteney Cox.

Kevin Costner Met Christine Baumgartner in the 1990s

Christine Baumgartner was reportedly 18 when she met Kevin Costner.

Costner reportedly met Christine Baumgartner while practicing golf for his sports comedy Tin Cup. They began dating in 1999 after they ran into each other at a restaurant.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner Split Before Their 2004 Wedding

Kevin Costner claimed Christine Baumgartner was 'planning her exit' long before she filed for divorce.

In 2003, Costner and Baumgartner reportedly broke up due to their contradicting opinions on having children. While Baumgartner wanted to have children, the Bull Durham star was apparently unsure if he would like to welcome more.

"I woke up and thought, 'Am I going to lose a beautiful woman who is willing to be with me to my very last breath because I am afraid to say yes to a child?'" Costner told Closer Weekly in 2018. "That's all it took. Sometimes you learn the thing you're most afraid of will save your life."

The pair exchanged vows in 2004 at his Aspen, Colo., home.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner Also Share 3 Children

Christine Baumgartner is now dating her new beau.

The pair welcomed three children during their marriage: Cayden (2007), Hayes (2009) and Grace (2010).

They Separated in April 2023

Christine Baumgartner requested $248,000 per month in child support from Kevin Costner.

According to the court documents, Baumgartner listed their date of separation as April 11. She also cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Christine Baumgartner Filed for Divorce in May 2023

The divorce reportedly 'was not anything that he wanted or sought.'

A few weeks after the couple's split, the handbag designer filed for divorce from the 69-year-old Man of Steel actor.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," said Costner's representative. "We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

Their Divorce Drama Started Afterward

A few months after divorce news surfaced, the pair started their legal showdown.

In June 2023, Costner submitted court documents as Baumartner reportedly refused to move out of their home after their divorce. The following month, a judge ordered Baumgartner to leave the $145 million compound.

After the split, she also requested $248,000 total a month in child support for all three children, but Costner offered $51,940 and reduced her credit card limit.

The messy divorce continued for months until they finally reached a settlement.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner Finalized Their Divorce

Rumors suggested that the end of Kevin Costner's stint on 'Yellowstone' had something to do with the divorce.

The former flames officially finalized their divorce on February 16. They agreed to retain joint custody of their three children after an initial September 2023 settlement.

Kevin Costner Reportedly Feels Unhappy With Christine Baumgartner's New Romance

Sources said Kevin Costner's schedule made things hard for Christine Baumgartner.

Although Costner has been linked to Jewel since 2023, he is reportedly unhappy about his ex's new romance with Josh Connor.

"Kevin is very bitter and far from happy to see Christine and Josh so obviously happy and planning their lives together," a source told National Enquirer. "It pains him more than anything to know they're living high on the hog on his dime — and every time one of those big monthly support checks goes out, it makes him sick to his stomach."

