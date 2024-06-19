12 Things to Know About Kevin Costner's Ex-Wives Cindy Silva and Christine Baumgartner
Kevin Costner Met His First Wife in College
Kevin Costner has been open about his marriage and eventual divorce from his first wife, Cindy Silva.
In 1989, he told People in an interview what their first date felt like.
"She was beautiful. She was sweet. She was smarter than me … she represented everything about women that I like. I was just really proud that this girl would go out with me. I wanted to show my parents," said Costner.
The pair met while they were students at California State University in 1975.
Kevin and Cindy Costner Welcomed 3 Children
The former flames married in 1978 and welcomed three children — Annie, Lily and Joe — in the years following.
While building their family, Silva worked for Delta Airlines while Costner was a stage manager. However, the Yellowstone actor's career later took a toll on their marriage.
Their Marriage Lasted Until 1994
In a joint statement in 1994, the pair confirmed the end of their marriage after 16 years of being together.
"We have amicably resolved all issues regarding our children and financial affairs and a full marital settlement has been reached," they said.
The breakup reportedly resulted in an $80 million settlement.
"I think their relationship as individuals will be OK. They have a common love, their kids, who are the most important thing to both of them. I don't think they'll have one of those cutthroat relationships. It's just sad, because they were the perfect couple," one of their friends shared after the split.
Meanwhile, Costner told The Hollywood Reporter in 2012 that his faith was shaken at the time of their split, calling it "a huge loss."
Kevin Costner Dated More Women Before Meeting His Second Wife
Following his divorce from Silva, Costner dated Bridget Rooney and welcomed one son together. He was later linked to Joan Lunden and Courteney Cox.
Kevin Costner Met Christine Baumgartner in the 1990s
Costner reportedly met Christine Baumgartner while practicing golf for his sports comedy Tin Cup. They began dating in 1999 after they ran into each other at a restaurant.
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner Split Before Their 2004 Wedding
In 2003, Costner and Baumgartner reportedly broke up due to their contradicting opinions on having children. While Baumgartner wanted to have children, the Bull Durham star was apparently unsure if he would like to welcome more.
"I woke up and thought, 'Am I going to lose a beautiful woman who is willing to be with me to my very last breath because I am afraid to say yes to a child?'" Costner told Closer Weekly in 2018. "That's all it took. Sometimes you learn the thing you're most afraid of will save your life."
The pair exchanged vows in 2004 at his Aspen, Colo., home.
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner Also Share 3 Children
The pair welcomed three children during their marriage: Cayden (2007), Hayes (2009) and Grace (2010).
They Separated in April 2023
According to the court documents, Baumgartner listed their date of separation as April 11. She also cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.
Christine Baumgartner Filed for Divorce in May 2023
A few weeks after the couple's split, the handbag designer filed for divorce from the 69-year-old Man of Steel actor.
"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," said Costner's representative. "We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."
Their Divorce Drama Started Afterward
In June 2023, Costner submitted court documents as Baumartner reportedly refused to move out of their home after their divorce. The following month, a judge ordered Baumgartner to leave the $145 million compound.
After the split, she also requested $248,000 total a month in child support for all three children, but Costner offered $51,940 and reduced her credit card limit.
The messy divorce continued for months until they finally reached a settlement.
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner Finalized Their Divorce
The former flames officially finalized their divorce on February 16. They agreed to retain joint custody of their three children after an initial September 2023 settlement.
Kevin Costner Reportedly Feels Unhappy With Christine Baumgartner's New Romance
Although Costner has been linked to Jewel since 2023, he is reportedly unhappy about his ex's new romance with Josh Connor.
"Kevin is very bitter and far from happy to see Christine and Josh so obviously happy and planning their lives together," a source told National Enquirer. "It pains him more than anything to know they're living high on the hog on his dime — and every time one of those big monthly support checks goes out, it makes him sick to his stomach."