12 Things to Know About Kevin Costner's Ex-Wives Cindy Silva and Christine Baumgartner

Kevin Costner has been open about his marriage and eventual divorce from his first wife, Cindy Silva.

In 1989, he told People in an interview what their first date felt like.

"She was beautiful. She was sweet. She was smarter than me … she represented everything about women that I like. I was just really proud that this girl would go out with me. I wanted to show my parents," said Costner.

The pair met while they were students at California State University in 1975.