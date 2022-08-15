Making Amends? Hoda Kotb Shares Appreciation Post For Savannah Guthrie Despite Feud Rumors Raging On

Today costars Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie are going out of their way to try and prove they're on good terms.

On August 13, Kotb posted a photo of the two of them hugging, expressing her gratitude for her colleague in the caption. "Just because -- and thank you!!!" she wrote, then seeming to refer to a recent outing they had together. "It was absolutely perfect !! Xoxoox."