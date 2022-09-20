Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie Come Together Amid Feud For 'Poignant Moment' At Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

After the royal's death, the TODAY With Hoda & Jenna host spoke out about Prince Harry's undying adoration for his late grandmother, as she sat down with the Duke of Sussex in April.

"I’m just making sure that she’s, you know, protected and got the right people around her,'" he told Kotb about the matriarch. The mother-of-two added that Prince Harry's love "was palpable when we spoke about the Queen … it was the most moving part of the interview — and to imagine the next time that we would be talking about Harry and his grandmother was today is so poignant."