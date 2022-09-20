Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie Come Together Amid Feud For 'Poignant Moment' At Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie appeared to have put their differences aside to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II. On Monday, September 20, Kotb shared a heartwarming video to Instagram that showed herself and her Today coanchor waving goodbye to the monarch as her casket drove by.
"An incredibly poignant moment🇬🇧❤️," Kotb wrote underneath the emotional clip of the hearse passing their London NBC tent, which was flanked by hoards of people.
After the royal's death, the TODAY With Hoda & Jenna host spoke out about Prince Harry's undying adoration for his late grandmother, as she sat down with the Duke of Sussex in April.
"I’m just making sure that she’s, you know, protected and got the right people around her,'" he told Kotb about the matriarch. The mother-of-two added that Prince Harry's love "was palpable when we spoke about the Queen … it was the most moving part of the interview — and to imagine the next time that we would be talking about Harry and his grandmother was today is so poignant."
“A big chunk of the interview was about the Queen, which shows you where she was in his mind," she said. “He showed me another side of her, that mischievous side. He delighted in that. I was looking at old videos of them and he would always whisper something in her ear and she would always burst out laughing."
“My heart goes out to all of the royals today. We are seeing it’s a big moment for this country but they lost their grandmother," Kotb noted, "and anyone who’s lost their grandmother and has lost a grandmother knows what it feels like."
Despite ongoing rumors of a feud between Kotb and Guthrie, the news duo have been reporting together live from London all week. As OK! previously reported, the attorney has allegedly been trying to get the podcast host ousted at the morning show.
According to an insider, Guthrie "thinks of herself as a real news person," while she thinks of Kotb as "the lightweight that drank wine with Kathie Lee Gifford," so she's itching to get someone more serious seated alongside her.