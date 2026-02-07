EXCLUSIVE OK! Reveals the Hollywood 'Toyboy' Helping Nicole Kidman Through the Agony of Her Keith Urban Divorce Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman is allegedly being encouraged to consider dating younger men after her divorce from Keith Urban. Aaron Tinney Feb. 7 2026, Published 9:33 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

OK! can reveal Nicole Kidman is navigating the raw aftermath of her split from Keith Urban, with friends urging the Oscar winner to reclaim some joy through a discreet fling with a younger "toyboy" Hollywood costar who knows her world well. Two months after the end of her 19-year marriage to the country singer, Kidman, 58, remains one of the most powerful figures in the film industry, recently announced as a co-chair of this year's Met Gala in May, alongside Anna Wintour, Beyoncé and Venus Williams.

Source: MEGA Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman ended their 19-year marriage last year.

Yet sources say the professional highs have done little to dull the personal shock of a breakup that came after what insiders describe as a last-ditch effort to save the relationship. In an interview last month, Kidman spoke obliquely about her state of mind, describing a period that felt "painful" and admitting she had felt "broken." Friends say the comments reflected a woman still grieving a future she believed was secure. One source said: "Nicole built her entire adult life around the belief that her marriage was permanent. When it suddenly unraveled, it wasn't just the relationship that fell apart – it forced her to question who she was without it and to rethink every assumption she'd made about her future."

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman previously said she felt 'broken.'

According to those close to the actress, that reassessment has included her love life. Friends are said to have encouraged Kidman to consider a low-stakes romance with a younger man, arguing fun rather than commitment is what she now needs. A source said: "Among women in her orbit, there's an unspoken understanding that dating younger, low-profile men offers freedom without complication. Nicole's friends have been nudging her toward that idea, telling her she's earned the right to excitement that doesn't come with emotional demands." The name most often raised, sources tell us, is Zac Efron, 38, who starred opposite Kidman in the romantic comedy A Family Affair. The pair also worked together on 2012's The Paperboy, and insiders claim their easy rapport was noticeable on set. One insider said: "There was an ease between them that didn't feel forced or manufactured."

Source: MEGA Zac Efron starred opposite Nicole Kidman in 'A Family Affair.'

"At the time, Nicole was fully committed to her marriage, so it went no further, but it certainly didn't go unnoticed how naturally they clicked," they added. In A Family Affair, Kidman plays a woman who embarks on a steamy relationship with her daughter's boss, a self-absorbed movie director portrayed by Efron. Friends now joke that life could imitate art. A source said: "After seeing how deeply affected Nicole has been by the breakup, the overwhelming feeling among her friends is that she deserves moments of happiness again. They believe that if the warmth she shared on screen translated into real life, it could be genuinely uplifting for her."

Efron, who rose to fame in High School Musical, has been single since his split from model Vanessa Valladares, 30, in 2021. He previously dated Vanessa Hudgens and Lily Collins, but is described by friends as shy and private. That discretion is said to appeal to Kidman as rumors swirl around 58-year-old Urban's own dating life. A source said: "Nicole has no appetite for a highly visible romance at this stage. What she wants is to feel attractive and alive again, without scrutiny, and Zac's long experience of fame means she trusts him to handle any personal connection with discretion."

Source: MEGA Zac Efron rose to fame in 'High School Musical.'