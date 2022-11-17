Breaking Bro Code? Pete Davidson Used To Be Friends With Emily Ratajkowski's Ex-Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard
Awkward much? As Pete Davidson continues to get closer with Emily Ratajkowski, his friendship with her former husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, may be going by the wayside.
The Saturday Night Live alum and the filmmaker were photographed looking pretty chummy while taking in a Knicks game in New York City back in March 2020 while the latter was still married to the supermodel.
PETE DAVIDSON ALLEGEDLY HAD 'HIS HANDS ALL OVER' EMILY RATAJKOWSKI DURING BROOKLYN DATE: REPORT
Although it's unclear whether or not the two are still friends, Davidson's current situation with Ratajkowski may not be a welcome change.
As OK! previously reported, the funny man and the My Body author were spotted on a flirty meetup on Wednesday, November 16, to celebrate Davidson's birthday.
The pair were first seen getting cuddly at a restaurant in Brooklyn over the weekend where an eyewitness alleged the two were "on a date" and "holding hands." The anonymous source also shared that "his hands were allll over her ... they're clearly hooking up."
The budding romance comes two months after the King of Staten Island star called it quits with Kim Kardashian and three months after Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Bear-Mcclard following four years of marriage.
LONG DISTANCE DRAMA TO RUMORS OF RECONCILIATION: INSIDE PETE DAVIDSON & KIM KARDASHIAN'S DECISION TO CALL IT QUITS
The Gone Girl star and the Uncut Gems creative, who share 1-year-old son, Sylvester Bear-McClard, ended their union after Bear-Mcclard was allegedly unfaithful multiple times. “Yeah, he cheated,” an insider admitted about the split. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog."
The possible new Hollywood power couple may have been manifested by Howard Stern, as the shock jock made a prediction that the two would link up earlier this fall. “Kim and Pete dated for nine months. Everyone’s speculating who’s gonna be next,” Stern said during his radio show. “[I] was thinking Pete Davidson could go out with Emily Ratajkowski. That beauty. … That would be a good matchup there.”