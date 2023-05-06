Mama June Explains How She Knew Husband Justin Stroud Was the One
After a few toxic romances, "Mama June" Shannon is sure she's found Mr. Right in husband Justin Stroud.
The lovebirds sat down for a joint interview and shared a few new details about their relationship, which viewers will get to witness on the new season of Mama June: Family Crisis.
"We met on TikTok," confessed Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's mom.
"I knew who she was, but I never really watched the show," Stroud added. "But boy, did I get thrown into it!"
June, 43, explained how she was always confident that he wasn't using her for fame and fortune. "He didn't want me for my money, he didn't want to be around for the attention, he didn't want all that," Shannon insisted. "I was going through some crazy diet mess in my life, I was getting to know who I was for the first time and I was taking care of June for the first time ever. [I was] learning about trauma that happened a long time ago with my mom... and he was just texting me like, 'Hey, how're you doing?'"
"He was genuinely just asking me, 'Hey how are you doing today?'" the reality star recalled. "And at that time, I needed that."
Stroud also showered his spouse with praise, noting the Toddlers & Tiaras alum never "judged him."
"She allows me to be me. She fights for me — and it's hard to find someone that will fight for you even when you're wrong. That says a lot about somebody," he gushed. "So I had to hold on to her, I had to grab on."
The pair tied the knot at a Georgia courthouse in March 2022 and celebrated with a formal ceremony this past February. And since she and her daughters are no longer estranged — the kids distanced themselves amid her drug addiction — they were all in attendance.
"This was the first time the family had all been together since 2014," Shannon told a publication at the time of the ceremony. "So it was really special to get married in a place where my family and I have had so many memories!"
Entertainment Tonight spoke to Shannon and Stroud about their romance.