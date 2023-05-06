Mama June Explains How She Knew Husband Justin Stroud Was the One

"We met on TikTok," confessed Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's mom.

"I knew who she was, but I never really watched the show," Stroud added. "But boy, did I get thrown into it!"

June, 43, explained how she was always confident that he wasn't using her for fame and fortune. "He didn't want me for my money, he didn't want to be around for the attention, he didn't want all that," Shannon insisted. "I was going through some crazy diet mess in my life, I was getting to know who I was for the first time and I was taking care of June for the first time ever. [I was] learning about trauma that happened a long time ago with my mom... and he was just texting me like, 'Hey, how're you doing?'"