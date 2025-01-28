Mariann Budde's Sermon Against Donald Trump Under Fire by the House of Representatives: A 'Display of Political Activism' With a 'Distorted Message'

An official resolution was introduced on January 23 by the House in which they officially declared Budde’s speech via a resolution as “a display of political activism” and condemned its “distorted message.”

The House felt they had a basis for their resolution, explaining, “The national prayer service is a longstanding tradition in which the United States publicly affirms dependence upon God and prays for the success of our president and vice president.”

After mentioning Trump and J.D. Vance were in attendance, the ruling went on to claim Budde “used her position inappropriately, promoting political bias instead of advocating the full counsel of biblical teaching.”