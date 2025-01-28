Mariann Budde's Sermon Against Donald Trump Under Fire by the House of Representatives: A 'Display of Political Activism' With a 'Distorted Message'
Reverend Mariann Budde’s inaugural prayer service sermon begging Donald Trump to have “mercy” on groups he’s targeted has now officially come under fire by the House of Representatives.
An official resolution was introduced on January 23 by the House in which they officially declared Budde’s speech via a resolution as “a display of political activism” and condemned its “distorted message.”
The House felt they had a basis for their resolution, explaining, “The national prayer service is a longstanding tradition in which the United States publicly affirms dependence upon God and prays for the success of our president and vice president.”
After mentioning Trump and J.D. Vance were in attendance, the ruling went on to claim Budde “used her position inappropriately, promoting political bias instead of advocating the full counsel of biblical teaching.”
The inaugural prayer service took place on January 21. During the sermon, Budde asked Trump to have mercy on the “people in our country who are scared now.” She went on to discuss LGBTQ+ children, mentioning they exist in "Democratic, Republican and independent families.”
The Reverend also hit on immigrants, specifically the ones Trump had previously threatened to target in “mass deportations.” She told Trump and the rest of the attendees these people “may not be citizens” and “may not have the proper documentation,” but insisted the “vast majority of immigrants are not criminals.”
The religious figurehead also mentioned to the current sitting president the God they believe in teaches people to be “merciful to strangers” as everyone on earth was a stranger at some point.
As OK! reported, Trump was less than thrilled with the speech and demanded an apology.
When speaking out about the service, the former Apprentice star referred to Budde as a “radical left hard line Trump hater,” and went on to call her “ungracious,” “nasty in tone” and “not compelling or smart.”
“She is not very good at her job!” he shared on his Truth Social network, adding Budde “and her church owe the public an apology!”
Budde, for her part, has spoken out since, sharing she will not “apologize for asking for mercy for others.”
“I'm saddened by the level of vitriol that it has evoked in others, and the intensity of it has been disheartening,” she said during a conversation with Time. “I’ve heard from many people who are grateful that someone was willing to speak on their behalf, and also others feeling emboldened to do the same, and I'm grateful for that."
She also addressed Trump’s allegations against her, claiming she is not “of the radical left,” is not a hater of the president, and feels he is entitled to his thoughts on her job performance but will let others judge for themselves.