How Meghan Markle Bullying Probe Set 'Alarm Bells Ringing' About Ex-Prince Andrew's Intimidating Behavior Against Royal Staff

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle triggered deep unease inside Buckingham Palace when allegations about her conduct toward staff surfaced, and OK! can now reveal claims have emerged the controversy raised fears of a far more damaging reckoning over the behavior of the former Prince Andrew toward royal employees. The Duchess of Sussex, 44, faced accusations several years ago she had bullied members of staff during her time as a working royal at Kensington Palace. Meghan strongly denied the claims, describing them as part of a smear campaign, while former employees and allies later spoke publicly in her defense, saying she was considerate and supportive as a boss. Although Buckingham Palace confirmed an internal investigation had taken place into the accusations, its findings were never published – a decision that has continued to fuel speculation over the duchess' behavior.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle denied claims she bullied the royal family's staff.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, according to a biography by royal historian Andrew Lownie, the handling of the Meghan allegations set off what insiders described as "alarm bells" at the palace, not because of the duchess herself, but because of what the scrutiny might uncover about Andrew – the disgraced brother of King Charles III, 77, now known simply as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after the monarch stripped him of his royal titles due to his links to pedophile s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Lownie makes the claim in his book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, which examines Andrew's conduct and reputation over decades.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince Charles stripped Andrew of his titles.

Article continues below advertisement

In the book, Lownie writes: "The report on Markle has never been released, some say because it would also raise questions about the behavior of the Queen's second son." He adds after the allegations against Meghan became public, Buckingham Palace "braced itself for historic complaints about the duke's bullying, profanities, and impossible demands." Lownie details a series of incidents attributed to Andrew that, he suggests, were well known within royal circles. He writes: "A former aide had been reduced to tears after being 'bawled at' in a phone call before dawn because Andrew was unhappy with a story in The Sun newspaper." The book also claims about Windsor's alleged brutal approach to flunkies: "One member of staff was moved to other duties because Andrew 'disliked a mole on the man's face,' another 'because the man was wearing a nylon tie.'"

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew has been accused of being 'rude' and 'ignorant.'

Article continues below advertisement

Further testimony in the book comes from a former equerry to the late Queen Mother, who apparently described his experience working with Andrew in blunt terms. According to Lownie, the aide said he was left with the impression the then-duke was a "rude, ignorant, sod." On another occasion, the aide claimed Andrew called a staff member a "f------ imbecile" for using the wrong title when addressing the Queen Mother. The equerry also contrasted Andrew's management style with that of other senior royals.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Andrew Lownie wrote in his book that the ex-prince would talk down to staff.