How Meghan Markle Bullying Probe Set 'Alarm Bells Ringing' About Ex-Prince Andrew's Intimidating Behavior Against Royal Staff
Jan. 10 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle triggered deep unease inside Buckingham Palace when allegations about her conduct toward staff surfaced, and OK! can now reveal claims have emerged the controversy raised fears of a far more damaging reckoning over the behavior of the former Prince Andrew toward royal employees.
The Duchess of Sussex, 44, faced accusations several years ago she had bullied members of staff during her time as a working royal at Kensington Palace.
Meghan strongly denied the claims, describing them as part of a smear campaign, while former employees and allies later spoke publicly in her defense, saying she was considerate and supportive as a boss. Although Buckingham Palace confirmed an internal investigation had taken place into the accusations, its findings were never published – a decision that has continued to fuel speculation over the duchess' behavior.
Now, according to a biography by royal historian Andrew Lownie, the handling of the Meghan allegations set off what insiders described as "alarm bells" at the palace, not because of the duchess herself, but because of what the scrutiny might uncover about Andrew – the disgraced brother of King Charles III, 77, now known simply as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after the monarch stripped him of his royal titles due to his links to pedophile s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
Lownie makes the claim in his book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, which examines Andrew's conduct and reputation over decades.
In the book, Lownie writes: "The report on Markle has never been released, some say because it would also raise questions about the behavior of the Queen's second son."
He adds after the allegations against Meghan became public, Buckingham Palace "braced itself for historic complaints about the duke's bullying, profanities, and impossible demands."
Lownie details a series of incidents attributed to Andrew that, he suggests, were well known within royal circles.
He writes: "A former aide had been reduced to tears after being 'bawled at' in a phone call before dawn because Andrew was unhappy with a story in The Sun newspaper."
The book also claims about Windsor's alleged brutal approach to flunkies: "One member of staff was moved to other duties because Andrew 'disliked a mole on the man's face,' another 'because the man was wearing a nylon tie.'"
Further testimony in the book comes from a former equerry to the late Queen Mother, who apparently described his experience working with Andrew in blunt terms. According to Lownie, the aide said he was left with the impression the then-duke was a "rude, ignorant, sod."
On another occasion, the aide claimed Andrew called a staff member a "f------ imbecile" for using the wrong title when addressing the Queen Mother. The equerry also contrasted Andrew's management style with that of other senior royals.
He told Lownie he was not, in his view, "a particularly nice person."
Describing Andrew's manner, he added: "He would talk to the staff, including me, as an officer talks to his subordinates. He would say things such as, 'I want this done, and I want it done now,' or, 'Have that done by such and such a time.' "I remember him always saying, 'Do it!' which was his catchphrase of sorts."
By contrast, the aide said King Charles and other members of the royal family treated staff with far greater respect. Lownie suggests this context explains why the palace was so cautious in dealing with the Meghan investigation, fearing any public findings might open the door to renewed scrutiny of Andrew's past conduct.
Buckingham Palace has never publicly linked the two issues, and neither Andrew nor his representatives have commented on the specific claims outlined in Lownie's book. Meghan, who now lives in California with Prince Harry, 41, has consistently denied bullying anyone and has declared her period with the royals was marked by intense pressure and misinformation.