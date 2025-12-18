Rob and Michele Reiner's Son Nick Looked 'Drained' and Acted 'Abnormal' in the Lead Up to Allegedly Murdering Parents

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner's son Nick reportedly didn't seem himself in the weeks before he murdered his parents. According to an employee who worked at the Sinclair Gas station near the slain Hollywood director's Brentwood mansion, the troubled drug addict, 32, is said to have recently appeared "drained" and displayed "abnormal" behavior.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jakereiner/instagram Nick Reiner was arrested the same day his parents' bodies were discovered by his sister.

The worker shared that Nick was typically a friendly customer when he stopped by the gas station, where the whole family was regulars. Nick apparently purchased cigarettes and did not appear to be on drugs at the time, but looked exhausted and acted aloof.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner's Sister Found Their Parents' Bodies

Source: @michelereiner/instagram Rob and Michele Reiner shared three children.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner Wore Shackles in Court

Source: @michelereiner/instagram Nick Reiner made his first court appearance on Wednesday, December 17.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

The troubled son of the When Harry Met Sally director appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday, December 17, after initially failing to do so. The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department officials confirmed he was "medically cleared" for his arraignment. Nick, who is being represented by famous defense lawyer Alan Jackson, wore shackles and what appeared to be a suicide prevention smock.

Article continues below advertisement

When Will Nick Reiner Appear in Court Again?

Source: @michelereiner/instagram Rob and Michele Reiner had two sons, Jake (left) and Nick.

Per BBC News, his face looked blank and he only uttered, "Yes, your honor," when asked by Judge Theresa McGonigle if he understood his right to a speedy trial. The alleged murderer waived his right to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty on the charge of killing his parents. According to the news outlet, his next hearing is set to take place in the new year on January 7, 2026.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner Allegedly Wasn't Known to Be Violent Before Parents' Double Murder

Source: @michelereiner/instagram Nick Reiner had spent time in various rehab facilities over the years.

As OK! previously reported, a family insider said Nick had a long history of being "self-destructive," but the family didn't worry he was a danger to them. The source told an outlet, "If they thought he was violent, things would have been very different." "At the worst of it, it hadn’t been like this. I don’t think anyone could have ever seen anything like this coming," they continued, adding, "Nick was declining lately but he had been really bad before."

Article continues below advertisement