Article continues below advertisement
Rob and Michele Reiner's Son Nick Looked 'Drained' and Acted 'Abnormal' in the Lead Up to Allegedly Murdering Parents

photo of rob reiner and son nick reiner
Source: Build Series/Instagram

Nick Reiner has been charged with his parents' murder.

Dec. 18 2025, Published 11:38 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner's son Nick reportedly didn't seem himself in the weeks before he murdered his parents.

According to an employee who worked at the Sinclair Gas station near the slain Hollywood director's Brentwood mansion, the troubled drug addict, 32, is said to have recently appeared "drained" and displayed "abnormal" behavior.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Nick Reiner was arrested the same day his parents' bodies were discovered by his sister.
Source: @jakereiner/instagram

Nick Reiner was arrested the same day his parents' bodies were discovered by his sister.

The worker shared that Nick was typically a friendly customer when he stopped by the gas station, where the whole family was regulars.

Nick apparently purchased cigarettes and did not appear to be on drugs at the time, but looked exhausted and acted aloof.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner's Sister Found Their Parents' Bodies

image of Rob and Michele Reiner shared three children.
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

Rob and Michele Reiner shared three children.

Rob and his wife, Michele, were found dead with knife wounds inside their Los Angeles mansion on Sunday, December 14.

Their 28-year-old daughter, Romy, discovered her father's slain body.

While it was originally reported that she saw both of her parents' deceased bodies, it's since come out that she didn't realize her mother was dead until paramedics informed her.

Nick was arrested later that night and formally charged with their murders on Tuesday, December 16.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner Wore Shackles in Court

image of Nick Reiner made his first court appearance on Wednesday, December 17.
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

Nick Reiner made his first court appearance on Wednesday, December 17.

The troubled son of the When Harry Met Sally director appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday, December 17, after initially failing to do so.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department officials confirmed he was "medically cleared" for his arraignment.

Nick, who is being represented by famous defense lawyer Alan Jackson, wore shackles and what appeared to be a suicide prevention smock.

Article continues below advertisement

When Will Nick Reiner Appear in Court Again?

image of Rob and Michele Reiner had two sons, Jake (left) and Nick.
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

Rob and Michele Reiner had two sons, Jake (left) and Nick.

Per BBC News, his face looked blank and he only uttered, "Yes, your honor," when asked by Judge Theresa McGonigle if he understood his right to a speedy trial.

The alleged murderer waived his right to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty on the charge of killing his parents. According to the news outlet, his next hearing is set to take place in the new year on January 7, 2026.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner Allegedly Wasn't Known to Be Violent Before Parents' Double Murder

image of Nick Reiner had spent time in various rehab facilities over the years.
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

Nick Reiner had spent time in various rehab facilities over the years.

As OK! previously reported, a family insider said Nick had a long history of being "self-destructive," but the family didn't worry he was a danger to them.

The source told an outlet, "If they thought he was violent, things would have been very different."

"At the worst of it, it hadn’t been like this. I don’t think anyone could have ever seen anything like this coming," they continued, adding, "Nick was declining lately but he had been really bad before."

Article continues below advertisement

The source also shared that Rob and Michelle "felt enormous guilt for so long that they couldn’t help Nick get his life together" amid his battle with addiction.

The beloved director and his wife also shared another son, Jake, 34.

