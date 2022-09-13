Matchmaker On The Mic? Howard Stern Thinks Pete Davidson Should Date Emily Ratajkowski
Howard Stern may be trying to create Hollywood's newest power couple. During the Monday, September 12, episode of SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show.” the shock jock revealed he wants to see Pete Davidson link up with model Emily Rarjkowski following high profile split from Kim Kardashian.
“Kim and Pete dated for nine months. Everyone’s speculating who’s gonna be next,” Stern speculated during his radio show. “[I] was thinking Pete Davidson could go out with Emily Ratajkowski. That beauty. … That would be a good matchup there.”
The Private Parts star then guessed that the Saturday Night Live funnyman could go on to romance someone like Drew Barrymore, but he may be “too young” for the 47-year-old talk show host.
“This guy, he’s unbelievable with the ladies,” Stern explained. “Listen, the dude’s a funny dude. He’s successful … he’s a good-looking guy, got a nice physique."
Ratajkowski, who recently filed for divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, has publicly spoken about Davidson in a November 2021 interview with Seth Meyers where she said, "“He seems super charming. He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good!”
The possible love connection comes as the King of Staten Island star is bouncing back from his breakup with the SKIMS founder. As OK! previously reported, Kardashian's husband Kanye West may have played a role in the demise of their relationship.
Staten Island talk show host Johnny Potenza recently spilled that the mother-of-four just had "too much baggage" for Davidson. “She’s 20 years older, she has four kids and she was married to Kanye West who was always making trouble for them."
According to Potenza, the stand up star could not take the rapper's "childish" and "pathetic love drama" over Kardashian. “Most of the people I know in Staten Island were saying it wouldn’t last," the host explained.
Despite the split, The Kardashians star has only had glowing things to say about Davidson. “They don’t really make them like him anymore,” Kardashian said in a recent interview. “I’m excited for what he has coming up.”