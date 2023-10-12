Howie Mandel Eager to Set Sofía Vergara Up on a Date After Joe Manganiello Divorce: 'She's Great for Everyone!'

"I think she's great for everyone," Mandel said of his newly single coworker — who announced her split from the Magic Mike star over the summer. "I love Sofía Vergara. I find her incredibly, first, in no particular order, beautiful, smart, funny."

The former Deal or No Deal host emphasized that the Modern Family alum "deserves to be with somebody ASAP" — and he might be the one to find that person!

"Sometimes people think that's inappropriate, other people, not Sofía. She doesn't get mad at me," he said.