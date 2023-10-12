Howie Mandel Eager to Set Sofía Vergara Up on a Date After Joe Manganiello Divorce: 'She's Great for Everyone!'
Howie Mandel wants to find new love for Sofía Vergara!
The actress' fellow America's Got Talent judge recently admitted that he's been more than eager to set Vergara up on a date following her shocking divorce from Joe Manganiello.
"I think she's great for everyone," Mandel said of his newly single coworker — who announced her split from the Magic Mike star over the summer. "I love Sofía Vergara. I find her incredibly, first, in no particular order, beautiful, smart, funny."
The former Deal or No Deal host emphasized that the Modern Family alum "deserves to be with somebody ASAP" — and he might be the one to find that person!
"Sometimes people think that's inappropriate, other people, not Sofía. She doesn't get mad at me," he said.
Mandel claiming that Vergara is thrilled that he's playing matchmaker seems to be in stark contrast to what went down in a recent episode of the NBC competition show. As OK! previously reported, the Hot Pursuit actress walked off stage after the 67-year-old brought up her new single status on-air when he asked her if she was "interested" in anyone in the audience — while she was hooked up to a lie detector machine!
Mandel's endless commentary on Vergara's love life comes months after the 51-year-old and her former spouse, 46, announced that they were ending their marriage after tying the knot in 2014.
"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," Vergara and Manganiello confirmed in a joint statement.
According to sources, the brunette beauty and the hunky actor's split was a long time coming. "They've had at least two trial separations, and they've been faking it to an extent in public," an insider alleged. "The truth is, they lead very different lifestyles. But Joe really loved her and never tried to change her or give her ultimatums. They ended up living separate lives, and she seemed to enjoy her time away from him."
Despite the closing of such a monumental chapter, the funny lady has not let heartbreak keep her down. "She's out every night, or so it seems, and enjoying the cocktails and the attention," an insider spilled of Vergara's busy social life post-split.
"She's living it up like she just got out of prison. Sofía sees nothing wrong with having a little fun, staying out late," the source continued.
People conducted the interview with Mandel.