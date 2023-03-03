Sofia Vergara Gets Hilariously Starstruck Over Cher At Carol Burnett Event — See The Silly Photos
Sofia Vergara was hilariously starstruck by Cher at Carol Burnett’s birthday event.
On Thursday, March 2, the comedian posted five photos from Carol Burnett’s 90 Years Of Laughter + Love that will air on NBC April 28. The Modern Family alum’s snaps showed off her star-studded night.
Firstly, Vergara uploaded a photo of herself on the red carpet as Kristen Wiig walked past. The two were pictured reaching out to one another.
“Hola Kristen Wiig 🤣#carolburnettbday,” said the Columbia native.
Secondly, the star shared a still of herself on stage at the event, teasing that she'll be making an announcement on the special.
“What an honor to have been invited to be part of celebrating Carol Burnetts 90th bday. An idol, an inspiration ❤️❤️,” Vergara gushed.
The America’s Got Talent judge was even able to meet her icon Burnett. The two posed for a picture with their arms around each other.
“What a night!! There’s only one like her!!!❤️❤️❤️,” the mother-of-one captioned the snap.
Additionally, Vergara was taken aback by seeing goddess Cher. The Chef actress was caught with her mouth open in shock as Cher is in the background of the photo.
“Cher is in da house!!⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️,” she exclaimed.
Fans raved in the comments section.
“Oh wow! I would lose my s*** completely! 😂 Cher is my biggest inspiration ever 💚👑,” said one user, while another said, “Ahahhahahahahahhahahahahaha… NO NO NO Sofia Vergara is in the house!!!!”
Others noticed the pair of famous older ladies sitting next to Cher.
“Cher!? That’s awesome but that’s Carol Burnett and Julie Andrews…two icons!!!” one fan said, while a second added, “...you have Cher in the picture. That’s good. and Carol Burnett, that's better ... and Julie Andrews?.. that's da best!”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The 50-year-old finished her slew of posts with a selfie of her and son Manolo.
Vergara showed her love for her only child, simply captioning the upload with a heart emoji.
The voice actress currently lives in her lovely L.A. home with husband, Joe Manganiello. The couple were married in 2015 and do no share any children. Vergara was previously married to Joe Gonzalez from 1991-1993; the two share son Manolo.