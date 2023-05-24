OK Magazine
Howie Mandel Trolls His Controversial Tom Sandoval Interview Ahead of Ariana Madix's 'Call Her Daddy' Episode

howie ariana pp
By:

May 23 2023, Published 11:00 p.m. ET

Howie Mandel is getting the last laugh over his controversial interview with Tom Sandoval ahead of Ariana Madix’s appearance on “Call Her Daddy.”

One month after Mandel came under fire for not having done his research before sitting down with the reality star to discuss the Vanderpump Rules scandal, dubbed Scandoval, he offered some words of advice to "Call Her Daddy' podcast host Alex Cooper.

howiemandell
Cooper posted a teaser for her upcoming Scandoval-themed episode with Madix to Instagram, to which Mandel cheekily replied in the comments section: “I just hope you’ve done your homework.”

VPR fans were left in a fit of laughter over Mandel's self-awareness after he didn’t do his due diligence at the time of his interview with the disgraced Sandoval, as one commented: “@howiemandel bahaha great hindsight.”

ariana callherdaddy ig
“@howiemandel Can’t handle another disastrous Tom interview. I bet you wished you picked Ariana,” joked another, with a third adding: “@howiemandel oof! Never gonna live that down.”

Mandel was not only dragged for his interview with Sandoval on his “Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast in early April because he didn't know the details of the reality star's affair with his now-ex-girlfriend-of-nine-years' ex-best friend, Raquel Leviss, but also because he didn't know who many VPR stars were.

When Sandoval described his first kiss with Leviss — which occurred while he was dating Madix — ahead of Scheana Shay’s August 2022 wedding, the Deal or No Deal host asked, “Who’s Scheana?”

The 67-year-old, who also found himself in the hot seat for seemingly justifying Sandoval's affair, was met with instant backlash from fans, Bravo boss Andy Cohen — and even Lala Kent.

tomsandoval
Labeling Mandel a "jackhole," Cohen claimed he "didn't do his homework" and had no idea "what he was getting himself into."

“Now both Sandoval and Howie are being dragged on social media," Cohen pointed out before warning his fellow television personality, "Howie, you have to be careful before you take a side. Bravo fans are very passionate.”

Kent also hilariously poked fun at the interview, calling it "f**king random" and a "weird first interview."

