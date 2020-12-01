Even though viewers found out who killed Elena Alves during the season finale of HBO’s thriller series The Undoing, fans are still hoping the limited series makes its way back to the streaming service.

So, will people get to see Jonathan Fraser — who is played by Hugh Grant — behind bars after it was revealed he killed his mistress, Elena? Or will Grace Fraser — who is portrayed by Nicole Kidman — help her son, Henry, who is played by Noah Jupe, as he navigates his life without his father and move on from the jarring murder case?

The good news is that director Susanne Bier hinted that she’s not opposed to shooting more episodes. “Of course you wonder what comes after this is over. We did joke about it on set. I won’t rule it out, but it’s not in the concrete works,” Bier told OprahMag.com about a potential second season.

‘THE UNDOING’ KILLER REVEALED & FANS ARE SPEECHLESS — SEE THE BEST REACTIONS

The series — which was based on the 2014 novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz — follows Grace’s life after her husband is accused of murdering another mom at their posh private school in New York City.

Screenwriter David E. Kelley said if they were able to film a second season, he would have more freedom since he wouldn’t have to reference the book. “For me, it started with loving [the book] and then going, ‘What if this could be translated to the screen?’” he told The New York Times. “For The Undoing, I kept wondering, ‘What if the character of Jonathan came back?’ That question started haunting me, and that was my springboard for an adaptation where we do deviate from the book.

“Susanne Bier and I both loved the part of the book where Grace was rebuilding herself after her world fell apart,” he added. “But for the purposes of this run, it was more about the thriller aspect. Who knows? If we did the extended life of Grace Fraser beyond this season of The Undoing, maybe we’d get into that reconstruction part.”

HBO’S THRILLER ‘THE UNDOING’ BREAKS THE INTERNET: 6 THEORIES ON WHODUNNIT

Meanwhile, Kidman, 53, isn’t so sure there is more to Grace’s story. “It’s not like a drama series where you’re not quite sure how they’re going to evolve and you have a next season,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “That’s why I say it’s like cinema, because you have a beginning, middle and end.

“The thing about a limited series is it’s so difficult because you’re writing a much longer form of cinema that you have to keep people engaged in, and in some ways that’s so much harder,” she added. “That, as an actor, is delicious.”

However, Bier seems to be holding out hope that the Fraser family will return to the small screen. “It’s purely wishful thinking,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m capable of thinking that Father Christmas is real, so I will allow myself for that bit of wishful thinking. There’s been no conversations about it at all. There are no plans for it. So, like thinking that Father Christmas is coming down the chimney, maybe we can do a season 2.”