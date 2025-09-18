Hulk Hogan's Furious Ex-Wife Linda Believes He Was Snubbed From 2025 Emmys In Memoriam Because Wrestler Supported Donald Trump

Article continues below advertisement

Hulk Hogan's ex-wife Linda Hogan is fuming that the late wrestler wasn't included in the 2025 Emmys in memoriam segment during the Sunday, September 14, awards show. After the snub, Linda admitted she thinks he was left out because of his vocal support for President Donald Trump.

Linda Hogan guessed that ex Hulk Hogan was snubbed from the 2025 Emmys in memoriam tribute because of his support for Donald Trump.

"I can't prove that," she told a news outlet. "It's just a guess, but they should have named him!" "WWF at the top of the hour when he came on to wrestle... [Hulk] had the highest ratings on NBC, beating all other competition for that time slot for years!" the mother-of-two shared. "I really can't tell you why they left him out... just a guess considering the way he was treated at his last appearance in L.A."

When Did Hulk Hogan Die?

The WWE star died at age 71 in July after going into cardiac arrest.

There were multiple other late Hollywood stars, such as Jerry Adler and Jonathan Joss, who were also left out of the televised tribute, though they were all included in the one posted online. The father-of-two died at age 71 on July 24 after going into cardiac arrest. His widow, Sky Daily, believes medical malpractice may be to blame, as she revealed his phrenic nerve was "compromised" during a recent surgery. The phrenic nerve stimulates the diaphragm and controls breathing. Sources told another outlet that the athlete didn't experience any chest-clenching before he passed, and instead, he just stopped breathing — a possible symptom from his "severed" nerve.

Hulk Hogan's Criticized Comments About Kamala Harris

Hulk Hogan was criticized for asking if he should 'body-slam' Kamala Harris.

Hulk made multiple controversial comments when campaigning for Donald in the 2024 election. While promoting his beer in Medina, Ohio, he asked the crowd, "Want me to body-slam Kamala Harris? Want me to drop the leg on Kamala?" The dad-of-two realized what he said crossed the line, prompting him to utter, "I'm gonna get heat for that one. That was not me, that was the beers talking."

Hulk Hogan Speaks at the RNC in 2024

The star spoke at the RNC last year and raved over Donald Trump.

The WWE alum also spoke at the RNC last year. "What happened last week when they took a shot at my hero and they tried to kill the next President of the United States?" Hulk said, referring to when Donald was shot at during his July 2024 Pennsylvania rally. "Enough was enough. Run wild brother. Let Trump-a-mania rule again." "I tried to stay out of politics, but after everything that's happened to our country over the past four years and everything that happened last weekend, I can no longer stay silent," he continued, going on to rip off his shirt.

The president called the wrestler 'a great friend' after Hulk Hogan's sudden death.