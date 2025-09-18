or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Hulk Hogan
OK LogoNEWS

Hulk Hogan's Furious Ex-Wife Linda Believes He Was Snubbed From 2025 Emmys In Memoriam Because Wrestler Supported Donald Trump

Photo of Linda and Hulk Hogan and a photo of Donald Trump.
Source: mega

Linda Hogan wasn't happy that late ex-husband Hulk Hogan was excluded from the 2025 Emmys in memoriam.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 18 2025, Published 10:52 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Hulk Hogan's ex-wife Linda Hogan is fuming that the late wrestler wasn't included in the 2025 Emmys in memoriam segment during the Sunday, September 14, awards show.

After the snub, Linda admitted she thinks he was left out because of his vocal support for President Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Linda Hogan guessed that ex Hulk Hogan was snubbed from the 2025 Emmys in memoriam tribute because of his support for Donald Trump.
Source: mega

Linda Hogan guessed that ex Hulk Hogan was snubbed from the 2025 Emmys in memoriam tribute because of his support for Donald Trump.

"I can't prove that," she told a news outlet. "It's just a guess, but they should have named him!"

"WWF at the top of the hour when he came on to wrestle... [Hulk] had the highest ratings on NBC, beating all other competition for that time slot for years!" the mother-of-two shared. "I really can't tell you why they left him out... just a guess considering the way he was treated at his last appearance in L.A."

Article continues below advertisement

When Did Hulk Hogan Die?

Photo of the WWE star died at age 71 in July after going into cardiac arrest.
Source: mega

The WWE star died at age 71 in July after going into cardiac arrest.

There were multiple other late Hollywood stars, such as Jerry Adler and Jonathan Joss, who were also left out of the televised tribute, though they were all included in the one posted online.

The father-of-two died at age 71 on July 24 after going into cardiac arrest. His widow, Sky Daily, believes medical malpractice may be to blame, as she revealed his phrenic nerve was "compromised" during a recent surgery. The phrenic nerve stimulates the diaphragm and controls breathing.

Sources told another outlet that the athlete didn't experience any chest-clenching before he passed, and instead, he just stopped breathing — a possible symptom from his "severed" nerve.

Article continues below advertisement

Hulk Hogan's Criticized Comments About Kamala Harris

MORE ON:
Hulk Hogan

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Hulk Hogan was criticized for asking if he should 'body-slam' Kamala Harris.
Source: mega

Hulk Hogan was criticized for asking if he should 'body-slam' Kamala Harris.

Hulk made multiple controversial comments when campaigning for Donald in the 2024 election.

While promoting his beer in Medina, Ohio, he asked the crowd, "Want me to body-slam Kamala Harris? Want me to drop the leg on Kamala?"

The dad-of-two realized what he said crossed the line, prompting him to utter, "I'm gonna get heat for that one. That was not me, that was the beers talking."

Article continues below advertisement

Hulk Hogan Speaks at the RNC in 2024

Photo of the star spoke at the RNC last year and raved over Donald Trump.
Source: mega

The star spoke at the RNC last year and raved over Donald Trump.

The WWE alum also spoke at the RNC last year.

"What happened last week when they took a shot at my hero and they tried to kill the next President of the United States?" Hulk said, referring to when Donald was shot at during his July 2024 Pennsylvania rally. "Enough was enough. Run wild brother. Let Trump-a-mania rule again."

"I tried to stay out of politics, but after everything that's happened to our country over the past four years and everything that happened last weekend, I can no longer stay silent," he continued, going on to rip off his shirt.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of the president called the wrestler 'a great friend' after Hulk Hogan's sudden death.
Source: mega

The president called the wrestler 'a great friend' after Hulk Hogan's sudden death.

"Over my career, I've been in the ring with some of the biggest, some of the baddest dudes on the planet. Donald Trump is the toughest of them all," he declared. "They've thrown everything at Donald Trump, all the investigations, the impeachments, the court cases, and he's still standing and kicking their butts."

Some people were also left cringing when the commander-in-chief took the stage and blew a kiss toward Hulk.

The POTUS mourned Hulk after his death was confirmed, writing online, "We lost a great friend today, the 'Hulkster.' Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart. He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.