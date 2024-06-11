Jury Reaches Verdict for Hunter Biden's Federal Gun Charges
The Delaware jury tasked with hearing Hunter Biden's case regarding federal gun charges has reached a verdict, and he was found guilty on all three counts of charges he faced, noting he violated laws meant to prevent drug addicts from owning firearms.
"Two of the counts carry maximum prison sentences of 10 years, while the third has a maximum of five years. Each count also carries a maximum fine of $250,000," NBC News reported.
As OK! previously reported, the former first son was charged with illegally purchasing a weapon after allegedly lying on the form regarding his history of drug use.
Biden pleaded not guilty.
During opening statements earlier this month, the 54-year-old's defense lawyer Abbe Lowell argued that the evidence did not prove his client had been using drugs when he filled out the application to buy the weapon.
He also told the court that the gun was "never loaded" and "never carried" before reminding the jury they must "prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Hunter knowingly violated the law."
- Hunter Biden's Ex Lunden Roberts Accuses Jill Biden of 'Purposely Excluding' Daughter Navy From Family
- 'Stay Out of It!': Megyn Kelly Slams President Joe Biden for Supporting Son Hunter Before Federal Gun Trial
- President Joe Biden Says He Has 'Boundless Love' and 'Respect' for Son Hunter Amid Gun Trial
However, prosecutor Derek Hines claimed the crime was committed the moment when "he decided to lie" on the gun paperwork.
"Was he an addict? Did he know he was an addict when he filled out that form?" Hines questioned the Delaware courtroom. "Choices have consequences and that’s why we’re here."
"The defendant was a crack addict and a drug user and he had a gun," he continued. "That’s against the law. The evidence clearly shows the defendant knew he was a drug addict.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
On the first day of the trial proceedings, President Joe Biden released a statement confessing he has "boundless love" and "respect" for Hunter following his battles with substance abuse.
"Hunter’s resilience in the face of adversity and the strength he has brought to his recovery are inspiring to us," he continued. "A lot of families have loved ones who have overcome addiction and know what we mean. Our family has been through a lot together, and Jill and I are going to continue to be there for Hunter and our family with our love and support."
One year ago, when the investigation was still ongoing, President Biden said he believed his son had "done nothing wrong."
"I trust him, I have faith in him. And it impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him," he concluded at the time.