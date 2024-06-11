Jury Reaches Verdict for Hunter Biden's Federal Gun Charges

However, prosecutor Derek Hines claimed the crime was committed the moment when "he decided to lie" on the gun paperwork.

"Was he an addict? Did he know he was an addict when he filled out that form?" Hines questioned the Delaware courtroom. "Choices have consequences and that’s why we’re here."

"The defendant was a crack addict and a drug user and he had a gun," he continued. "That’s against the law. The evidence clearly shows the defendant knew he was a drug addict.”

