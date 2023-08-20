Hunter Biden's Lawyers Threatened to Put Prez Joe on Witness Stand, Cause 'Constitutional Crisis' Before Plea Deal Collapsed
Father-Son bonding — in the courtroom?
According to a 32-page letter written by Hunter Biden's attorney, Chris Clark, if the Justice Department charged his client, he would have been forced to ask Joe Biden to the witness stand.
The letter, which was penned in October after news broke that federal agents had enough evidence to charge the first son with illegally buying a firearm while still using crack cocaine, was just recently obtained by a news outlet.
"President Biden now unquestionably would be a fact witness for the defense in any criminal trial," Clark claimed at the time.
The report along with 300 pages of emails shed light onto how Hunter's plea deal fell apart last month.
After he deal collapsed, the president's son pleaded not guilty to federal tax and gun charges in Delaware on July 26. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika pulled the deal due to concerns for Hunter's other potential offenses, including not registering as a foreign agent while performing lucrative dealings with foreign countries, which have been claimed to have involved Joe.
After intense questioning from the judge, Clark declared the plea "null and void."
In the letter, Clark also raised concern for the political atmosphere surrounding the high-profile case and expressed worries that it could possibly leave a stain on the DOJ's reputation.
"This of all cases justifies neither the spectacle of a sitting President testifying at a criminal trial nor the potential for a resulting Constitutional crisis," the legal mind said.
On Thursday, August 17, Noreika dropped Hunter's tax misdemeanor charges, however he is expected to stand trial in with D.C. or California.
As OK! previously reported, Hunter has been a target for many of the 80-year-old's political opponents in the upcoming presidential race.
Conservative candidate Ron DeSantis took a dig at Hunter in a speech earlier this month, where he referenced the investigation of cocaine found in the White House. Many claimed that the drugs were Hunter's due to his past struggles with addiction.
"You know, the good thing about us is, you know, my kids are six, five and three," he said of his children Madison, Mason and Mamie. "So, they ain’t going to be bringing any cocaine into the White House when I'm president."
"Don't worry about that," he noted. "There may be some finger paint. There may be some stuff that happens, but it's going to be G-rated."
